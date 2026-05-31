“NINJA BASKETBALL ARMY” Unveiled: A New Story-Driven Brand Officially Inspired by the NBA

On May 27, “NINJA BASKETBALL ARMY” was unveiled as a new story-driven brand officially inspired by the NBA, the world’s premier professional basketball league. “NINJA BASKETBALL ARMY” is a groundbreaking story-driven brand that embraces stylized anachronism by fusing 16th Century Japan with the NBA. The project is directed by “NINJA BASKETBALL ANONYMOUS,” a Japanese creative collective led by Takaya Mitsunaga, whose works have been shown on numerous global stages.

The brand envisions a parallel universe where basketball existed during Japan’s Sengoku (Warring States) period, unfolding across various domains such as storytelling, design, character development, and fashion. In this fictional period inspired by the cultural and historical landscapes of both Japan and the U.S., the narrative follows ninjas who strive for national unification using basketballs instead of swords or shuriken. Each ninja bears a new team logo and “Kamon” reflecting the distinct history and characteristics of various Japanese regions, honing their skills to unite a divided Japan without bloodshed. The project’s typography features “Ninja Letter” provided by the Ueno Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Iga City—a region with profound historical ties to the ninja. By blending American-born basketball with a fresh Japanese interpretation, the project aims to broadcast its unique worldview to a wide audience.

The brand will host its inaugural art exhibition and pre-order event, “SHOMEI,” this fall in Daikanyama, Tokyo, running from June 13 (Sat) to June 21 (Sun). Timed ahead of the 2026–27 NBA season, the exhibition will showcase official product releases, including art pieces and apparel, in an immersive space where basketball culture and Japanese aesthetics intersect through the creative use of traditional Japanese rooms and gardens.

▼ HISTORICAL BACKGROUND

Japan, 16th Century. People were locked in a cycle of endless conflict over territory, and countless lives were being lost on the battlefield. In the midst of this sengoku era, the regional lords gathered and reached an agreement to achieve national unification through a peaceful alternative. The method they chose was “Temari,” a traditional ball game that had been popular since the Heian period.

The ninjas, who once excelled in combat within their respective territories, traded their swords and shuriken for balls, dedicating themselves to mastering this new craft to unite the nation. The sport, where players scored by tossing the ball into peach baskets—symbols used to ward off evil spirits—gradually became known as “Basketball.”

As the ninjas integrated their movements and unique ninjutsu into the game, a one-of-a-kind basketball culture began to take root and flourish across the island nation.

▼ NINJA LETTER

Regarding the designs, including the family crests (Kamon), we have utilized “Ninja Letter” in collaboration with the Ueno Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Iga City—a region with deep historical ties to the Ninja. These fonts are inspired by “Jindai Moji” (Ancient Script), which was systematized based on Edo-period documents and has sparked much debate over its potential use by historical Ninja. Within this parallel universe, the Ninja communicate through these cryptic codes, weaving them into written documents and knotted cords.

▼ “NINJA BASKETBALL ARMY” officially inspired by the NBA

This brand envisions a parallel universe where basketball existed during Japan’s Sengoku (Warring States) period, unfolding across multiple domains including storytelling, design, character development, and fashion. Set in a fictional 16th century inspired by the cultural and historical landscapes of both Japan and the U.S., the narrative follows ninjas who strive for national unification—not with swords or shuriken, but with basketballs. Each ninja bears a new team logo and “Kamon” (family crest) inspired by the distinct history and characteristics of various Japanese regions, honing their skills daily to unite a divided Japan without bloodshed.

Web： https://njba.jp/

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/njba_jp/

X : https://www.x.com/njba_jp/

▼ “NINJA BASKETBALL ARMY” 1st Exhibition： 初鳴 – SHOMEI

◯ Location：

Daikanyama Space R

1-35-3 Ebisu-Nishi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0021

◯ Date：

June 13 (Sat) to June 21 (Sun)

◯ Time：

13:00-21:00

▼ Produced by NINJA BASKETBALL ANONYMOUS

The creative direction and production are led by “NINJA BASKETBALL ANONYMOUS,” a Japanese creative collective with extensive experience in Japan, the United States and especially basketball culture. The project is directed by Takaya Mitsunaga, whose work has been featured on numerous global platforms. The collective brings together a diverse group of world-class artists, art directors, designers, and photographers operating at the forefront of the international scene.