Oxford Book Publishing Announces Expanded Author Focused Self Publishing Services

Oxford Book Publishing now works globally with authors across the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe, continuing to expand its international author network and publishing reach.

Philadelphia, PA, United States. Oxford Book Publishing has announced the continued expansion of its author focused self publishing services, providing writers with publishing support designed to help them retain ownership of their intellectual property while accessing professional production, marketing, and distribution resources.

The announcement reflects growing interest among authors seeking alternative publishing pathways that offer greater control over creative decisions, publishing timelines, and rights management. As the publishing landscape continues to evolve, independent publishing models have become an increasingly significant option for both first time and established authors.

Responding to Changes in the Publishing Landscape

Oxford Book Publishing stated that its publishing framework is designed to support authors throughout the publication process while allowing them to maintain ownership of their manuscripts and related intellectual property.

Authors choose self-publishing with Oxford Book Publishing because it provides 100% ownership of their work, higher royalty earnings, and complete creative control over their books. Over the last decade, Oxford Book Publishing has helped many self published authors such as Colleen Hoover, Nick Trenton, and Andy Weir, among many more in its growing list of published authors.

The company provides a range of publishing and marketing services that include manuscript editing, proofreading, book cover design, interior formatting, ISBN registration, digital publishing preparation, print production support, and promotional marketing assistance designed to help authors reach wider audiences.

“Our mission is to provide authors with professional publishing support while allowing them to maintain ownership of their creative work,” said a spokesperson for Oxford Book Publishing. “The publishing industry continues to evolve, and many authors are seeking greater transparency and flexibility throughout the publishing process.”

Authors no longer have to spend a fortune to get their work published and marketed. Oxford Book Publishing is affordable and offers quality, combining cost-effective publishing with strong production, distribution, and marketing support as a core part of its service.

Unlike traditional publishing, which can take years and often requires authors to give up rights and royalties, Oxford Book Publishing provides professional publishing, global distribution, and dedicated marketing support while allowing authors to maintain full control over their publishing journey.

Publishing Support Across Multiple Formats

According to the company, published works can be prepared for release in eBook, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook ready formats. This approach allows authors to make their content available through a variety of reading and distribution channels.

Oxford Book Publishing also supports publication preparation for major digital marketplaces and retail platforms, helping authors increase accessibility to readers in multiple geographic regions.

The company noted that advancements in digital publishing technology and print on demand services have expanded opportunities for independent authors to distribute their work without relying exclusively on traditional publishing arrangements.

Distribution and Market Accessibility

A key component of the company’s publishing model involves distribution support designed to help authors reach readers through online retail platforms, libraries, and print fulfillment networks.

Oxford Book Publishing stated that it assists authors with publication preparation for distribution through major online bookselling platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple Books, and Google Books.

In addition to digital distribution opportunities, the company also works with authors interested in exploring physical retail availability through bookstore outreach initiatives, literary events, and book industry exhibitions where applicable.

Supporting Long Term Author Development

The company reports that its publishing specialists work directly with authors throughout the production process, providing guidance on editing, formatting, publication preparation, and distribution planning.

Oxford Book Publishing stated that many independent authors seek publishing solutions that allow them to retain long term control over future adaptations, translations, sequels, and additional content related to their published works.

As interest in independent publishing continues to grow, the company believes that flexible publishing models will remain an important component of the broader publishing ecosystem.

The announcement comes as self-publishing continues to represent a significant segment of the global book industry, providing authors with additional pathways to publication while maintaining direct involvement in publishing decisions.

Ongoing Publishing Initiatives

Oxford Book Publishing stated that it will continue expanding its publishing and distribution support services to meet the evolving needs of authors across a variety of genres and publishing categories.

The company remains focused on providing professional publishing and marketing resources designed to help authors bring manuscripts to market while maintaining ownership and creative oversight throughout the publishing process.

About Oxford Book Publishing

Oxford Book Publishing is a publishing and marketing company that provides editorial, production, distribution, and promotional support for authors. The company assists writers with book publishing across multiple formats while supporting intellectual property ownership and publication management.

Oxford Book Publishing is headquartered at 1700 Market St #1005, Philadelphia, PA 19103, United States. The company also maintains a second office at 643 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017, United States.

Additional information is available at Oxford Book Publishing . General inquiries may be directed to info@oxfordbookpublishing.com , and editorial submissions may be sent to submission @oxfordbookpublishing.com .