Momentum Realty Surpasses $3.5 Billion in Sales Volume While Building One of Northeast Florida’s Fastest Growing Independent Real Estate Brokerages

The milestone reflects the company’s continued expansion throughout Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, St. Johns County, Nassau County, Clay County, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Palm Coast, Gainesville, Ocala, and surrounding communities.

Founded During Industry Change

Momentum Realty was founded in 2020 during a period of significant disruption within both the housing market and real estate industry. Since then, the company has focused on building a platform centered around agent development, consumer education, local market expertise, technology, and long-term business ownership.

Today, Momentum Realty maintains more than 300 active listings throughout Northeast Florida and serves buyers, sellers, investors, luxury clients, relocation clients, and new construction customers across the region.

Growth During a Changing Housing Market

The company’s growth comes during one of the most challenging housing environments in recent history.

Rising mortgage rates, affordability constraints, inventory shifts, slower migration trends, and reduced transaction volume have created new challenges for both consumers and real estate professionals throughout Florida and the United States.

Despite these conditions, Momentum Realty has continued to expand by investing in agent education, technology, marketing support, consumer resources, and housing market research.

The company believes that helping consumers understand market conditions is increasingly important as housing decisions become more complex.

Building a Platform for Real Estate Professionals

Momentum Realty has invested heavily in coaching, training, lead generation programs, technology systems, marketing resources, and professional development opportunities designed to help agents build sustainable and profitable businesses.

The company’s philosophy is built around helping agents create long-term wealth through business ownership, entrepreneurship, and professional growth rather than simply increasing transaction volume. Momentum Realty’s “Get In To Get Out” philosophy encourages agents to use real estate as a vehicle for creating long-term freedom, wealth, and business ownership.

“Momentum Realty was built on the belief that agents deserve more than a place to hang their license,” said Jon Brooks, co-founder of Momentum Realty. “They deserve a platform that helps them build businesses, create wealth, and generate long-term opportunities for their families and clients.”

Since launching, numerous agents have significantly increased their annual production through Momentum Realty’s training systems, mentorship programs, technology platform, and business development resources.

Housing Market Research and Consumer Education

In addition to traditional brokerage services, Momentum Realty has become known for publishing housing market analysis, affordability research, migration trend reports, inventory updates, mortgage rate commentary, neighborhood guides, and educational content focused on Northeast Florida real estate.

Through articles, videos, social media content, market reports, and community resources, the company regularly provides information designed to help consumers better understand changing housing market conditions.

Co-founder Jon Brooks regularly publishes housing market analysis and commentary covering affordability trends, inventory shifts, migration patterns, mortgage rates, and consumer behavior throughout Florida’s housing market.

“We live in a payment economy,” Brooks said. “Consumers don’t buy homes based solely on price. They buy homes based on affordability and monthly payment. Understanding that distinction has become one of the most important skills in real estate today.”

Resources available through the company’s Jacksonville real estate market reports, neighborhood guides, and housing market updates help consumers stay informed on changing market conditions.

Media Presence and Industry Commentary

Momentum Realty and co-founder Jon Brooks have become recognized voices on housing affordability, inventory trends, migration patterns, and Florida real estate market conditions through television appearances, podcasts, articles, market reports, and digital media platforms.

Through its growing media presence, Momentum Realty continues to expand its mission of providing transparent housing market education for both consumers and real estate professionals throughout Northeast Florida.

Local Expertise Across Northeast Florida

Momentum Realty serves a wide range of communities throughout Northeast Florida, including Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, St. Johns County, Nassau County, Clay County, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Palm Coast, Gainesville, and Ocala.

The brokerage provides services for residential buyers and sellers, luxury real estate clients, investors, relocation customers, first-time homebuyers, and new construction purchasers.

Long-Term Vision

Momentum Realty states that its long-term growth strategy remains focused on strengthening its presence throughout Northeast Florida while continuing to invest in consumer education, agent development, and housing market research.

“Our goal was never to build the biggest brokerage,” Brooks said. “Our goal was to build the most valuable platform for agents and consumers in Northeast Florida.”

“We believe informed consumers make better decisions. Real estate should fund your life, not become your life. That’s the culture we’ve worked to build at Momentum Realty.”

With more than 300 active listings, over 280 real estate professionals, and $3.5 billion in closed sales volume, Momentum Realty continues to expand its presence throughout Northeast Florida while investing in the people, technology, education, and market insights that help consumers and agents make better real estate decisions.

About Momentum Realty

Momentum Realty is an independent Jacksonville-based real estate brokerage serving buyers, sellers, investors, luxury clients, relocation clients, and new construction customers throughout Northeast Florida.

Founded in 2020, the company has facilitated more than 8,500 transactions representing over $3.5 billion in sales volume while growing to more than 280 real estate professionals across Florida and Georgia.

Momentum Realty focuses on agent development, entrepreneurship, consumer education, housing market analysis, and local market expertise. Additional information is available at the website , through the company’s About page , career resources , housing market updates , and Jon Brooks’ market analysis . You can also email them at jon@movewithmomentum.com .