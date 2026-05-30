SpaceX Wins $4.16 Billion Space Force Contract For Golden Dome Satellites Ahead Of IPO

The U.S. Space Force awarded SpaceX a $4.16 billion contract to build satellites for President Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile and air defense system, marking the largest single boost ahead of SpaceX’s expected record-breaking IPO next month. This follows a separate $2.29 billion Space Force contract awarded earlier this week for SpaceX to build a low Earth orbit communications network.

Contracts Highlight Government Dependence

SpaceX’s IPO filing disclosed that one-fifth of its 2025 revenue came from government agencies, underscoring heavy reliance on public-sector contracts. The company warned investors that government business is subject to policy changes, shifts in priorities, regulations, mandates, and funding levels.

Political And Market Context

Elon Musk contributed around $300 million to help elect Trump and has remained close with the president, but SpaceX’s decade-long dominance in the launch market also explains continued federal reliance on the company. The Golden Dome award reinforces SpaceX’s position as a primary contractor for critical national security space capabilities.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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