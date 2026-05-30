PR to SKY Opens Exclusive Times Square Billboard Access for FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY – For 40 days this summer, New York City will become the centre of the global football. The FIFA World Cup 2026 – the largest in the tournament’s history, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico – will bring an estimated five billion viewers worldwide and tens of millions of visitors to North America.

PR to SKY, a New York-based PR and outdoor media agency, is opening exclusive access to five premium Times Square billboard locations – including the iconic Nasdaq Tower and One Times Square – to brands seeking to seize this advertising and PR moment.

Times Square Billboards during the World Cup 2026

Times Square is not simply an advertising location – it is the world’s most photographed place, generating over 50 million annual visits and appearing in the social media feeds, news broadcasts, and editorial coverage of virtually every major media outlet on the planet. During the World Cup window, that visibility multiplies.

New York City is home to the tournament’s largest concentration of international media, brand activations, sponsor events, and football culture. Every major journalist, sponsor executive, sports broadcaster, and global fan travelling to North America for the World Cup will pass through New York. A brand on Times Square during this period is not simply buying impressions – it is placing itself at the intersection of sport, culture, and global commerce at the very important moment in the international sports calendar.

A 40-day campaign across PR to SKY’s five billboard locations generates an estimated 45 million impressions – with earned media value that far exceeds the cost of placement.

The Benefits of Running During World Cup 2026

Brands that activate on Times Square during this window gain access to a rare convergence of benefits:

Global audience, local stage. With five billion viewers following the World Cup globally, any visual associated with the tournament carries international reach. Times Square content – photographed by tourists, journalists, and content creators daily – travels far beyond the physical location and into global media ecosystems organically.

Earned media amplification. A brand campaign on Times Square during the World Cup is a press story in itself. Sports media, marketing trade press, and lifestyle publications routinely cover prominent Times Square activations – transforming a paid placement into editorial coverage worth multiples of the original investment.

Social virality. Times Square is among the most documented locations on earth. Brands with athlete or celebrity partnerships – from footballers to global icons – routinely see their Times Square creative shared widely by the talent’s own following, extending reach to tens or hundreds of millions of additional accounts at zero additional cost.

Brand credibility at scale. Appearing in Times Square signals global ambition. For challenger brands and category disruptors, this is the moment to stand alongside the world’s most recognised names – in the world’s most recognised location.

Peak tourist and media footfall. Summer is Times Square’s highest-traffic period. Combined with the World Cup, June and July 2026 represent a concentration of high-value audiences – from sports fans and international tourists to executives, journalists, and decision-makers attending tournament events.

Full-Service Activation, Live in 24–48 Hours

PR to SKY is a fully integrated agency – meaning brands do not need to manage multiple vendors or coordinate complex logistics. From concept to live broadcast, the entire process is handled in-house.

Campaigns can go live within 24 to 48 hours of confirmation. In-house services include creative artwork production, motion graphics and video editing, professional on-location photography and videography of the live billboard, PR and media outreach, and social content creation for brand distribution. Everything a brand needs to activate, document, and amplify the moment is available through a single point of contact.

This is particularly valuable for brands activating around time-sensitive moments – a product launch, a partnership announcement, a tournament milestone, or a cultural event – where speed to market is as important as the creative output itself.

Accessible Investment, World-Class Visibility

Times Square advertising is widely perceived as the domain of Fortune 500 budgets. PR to SKY was built to change that. Campaigns start from $9,500 for a single-day activation – making it accessible to startups, growth-stage brands, and regional businesses looking to make a global statement without a global conglomerate’s media budget.

For brands seeking extended World Cup presence, multi-board packages and 30 to 90-day campaigns are available, with options designed to fit a range of objectives and investment levels. Whether the goal is a single iconic moment or sustained visibility throughout the entire tournament window, PR to SKY structures packages around outcomes – not inventory.

The World Cup comes to North America once. The window to own Times Square during it is limited, and it is closing fast.

Brands, agencies, and marketing teams interested in activating during FIFA World Cup 2026 are encouraged to reach out directly to discuss availability and options.

About PR to SKY

PR to SKY is a New York-based PR and outdoor media agency specialising in Times Square billboard advertising, brand activations, and media campaigns. Operating five premium billboard locations in Times Square – including the Nasdaq Tower and One Times Square – PR to SKY offers brands of all sizes full-service access to the world’s most iconic advertising real estate, with in-house creative, production, photography, and PR capabilities. Campaigns are available for single-day, multi-day, monthly, and extended multi-month runs.

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