Auddl Launches AI Pet Health Companion Built From Six Months of Dog Park Conversations

Austa Albright spent every Saturday for six months standing in dog parks asking strangers the same question. What’s the hardest thing about owning a pet? He expected answers about training, grooming, behavior problems. That’s not what he heard.

Every single person said one of two things. Either they never knew if something was serious enough to justify a vet visit. Or they had no idea what that visit would cost until they were already sitting in the consultation room. The information existed online, sure. But nobody trusted it. Nobody could personalize it. Nobody could get a straight answer at 2am when their dog was breathing strangely and the search results offered seventeen conflicting possibilities.

Auddl came out of those conversations. The app launches in the UK and US in coming weeks as an AI companion that knows a specific pet – not pets in general. Owners enter their animal’s name, breed, age, weight, and health history. Then they ask whatever’s worrying them. Is this limp serious? Was that food safe? Should someone go to the emergency vet or wait until morning?

Every response ends with a clear signal. Green means monitor at home. Amber means worth seeing a vet this week. Red means go today. No ambiguity. No forum threads from 2019 with fourteen conflicting opinions from people whose dogs bear no resemblance to the one currently limping across the kitchen floor.

The AI understands context. A limp in a four-year-old Labrador after a long run presents different risk than the same limp in a seven-year-old German Shepherd getting up from sleep. Those distinctions matter. Auddl tracks them.

Beyond the chat interface, the app consolidates features that currently live scattered across notebooks, spreadsheets, and memory. A health log captures every conversation automatically and exports as a PDF for vet appointments. A price finder shows consultation fees before anyone walks through the clinic door – particularly relevant given the Competition and Markets Authority mandate requiring UK vet practices to publish prices starting September 2026. An ingredient scanner flags whether a food is safe or problematic based on the specific pet’s breed and conditions. Care reminders handle vaccinations and flea treatments.

The intelligence engine doesn’t wait to be asked. It watches the health log continuously. Three ear-related entries in eighteen days, a gradual weight shift, a behavior pattern correlating with something in the history – the app surfaces it proactively. That notification represents something no other pet app has attempted. Watching instead of just responding.

Albright built guardrails through what he calls the Conversational Constitution. A five percent rule sits at its center: any meaningful doubt routes to Amber or Red. Safety over false reassurance. The app provides information and guidance but never diagnoses, never prescribes.

The timing reflects several converging factors. Post-pandemic pet ownership hit record levels. Vet care costs rose 63 percent between 2016 and 2023, nearly double inflation. And the AI capability required to deliver genuinely personalized guidance only recently reached the necessary standard.

The waitlist is live on the official site with limited early access slots available.