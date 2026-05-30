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Waymo Leads Texas Autonomous Vehicle Registrations With 577 Vehicles

ByJolyen

May 30, 2026

Waymo Leads Texas Autonomous Vehicle Registrations With 577 Vehicles

Waymo has registered 577 autonomous vehicles in Texas, far outpacing competitors Avride, Nuro, Tesla, and Zoox according to a new Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website. The tracker tool, created under a state law that took effect May 28, requires AV companies to report fleet size and safety data and gives the public its first accurate, easy-to-access count of autonomous vehicles in the state.

Registration Numbers And Fleet Breakdown
Alphabet-owned Waymo leads with 577 registered vehicles, followed by Avride with 317 and Nuro with 47. Tesla has registered 42 autonomous vehicles after launching a robotaxi service in Austin last summer and expanding to Dallas and Houston. Volkswagen subsidiary MOIA reports 12 electric autonomous microbuses, while other companies operate smaller fleets in the state.

Commercial Ops And Fleet Limitations
Fleet size alone does not show how many vehicles are actively used or whether companies operate commercially. Nuro and Zoox, for example, are not operating commercially despite having registered vehicles. Waymo paused operations in some Texas cities earlier this month due to flood-related vehicle issues, which shows registration numbers may not reflect real-time activity.

Growth And Service Expansion
Waymo launched commercial robotaxi service in Austin in March 2025 and has since expanded to Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. The tracker is expected to provide orderable growth data over time and will help compare companies offering commercial robotaxi services, where Waymo currently holds a wide lead over Tesla.

Self-Driving Truck Registrations
The website also reports registration figures for self-driving trucks, with Aurora holding 91 driverless trucks after launching a commercial trucking business in May 2025. Kodiak AI has 33 self-driving trucks, Waabi has 13, and Gatik AI reports 64 vehicles focused on mid-sized trucking operations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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