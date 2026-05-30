U.S. Households Are Cutting Energy Costs Through Smart Lighting, and VerLuce Is Building Products to Meet That Shift

Residential electricity costs have risen steadily across the United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that average retail electricity prices rose faster than inflation from 2022 through 2026. Households actively look for ways to reduce consumption without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

Traditional bulbs and fixed lighting systems offer little flexibility. They can’t be scheduled, dimmed remotely, or linked to broader home automation networks. That limitation has driven more homeowners toward connected lighting systems. The numbers confirm the trend.

According to Global Market Insights, the global smart lighting market was valued at $15.7 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $88.4 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 19.3 percent. North America leads adoption rates globally. Consumer demand for home automation and rising awareness of energy-efficient technology are the two primary drivers in the region. That sustained growth shows a genuine change in how homeowners approach their energy use and lighting decisions.

Founded in 2023 and based in Providence, Rhode Island, VerLuce is a smart home brand that develops energy-efficient LED and solar-powered lighting for residential use. The company launched with a clear focus on creating affordable, connected lighting products that homeowners can install without tools or technical expertise. Its range includes LED smart lighting kits for indoor spaces and solar-powered units for outdoor applications. Both lines reduce electricity consumption and integrate with existing home automation systems.

VerLuce designs its products to work with the major certified home automation platforms. Its lighting kits are compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. That compatibility matters to homeowners who already use one of these platforms and want new devices to integrate seamlessly, with no additional setup. The company uses tool-free mounting hardware across its kit range. The installation process requires no electrician and no specialized tools.

The solar-powered outdoor lighting line extends the energy efficiency model beyond the home interior. These units operate independently of the household power grid. They charge during daylight hours and activate automatically when ambient light levels fall.

The broader smart lighting market is expanding. LED component costs have declined sharply over the past five years. Additionally, government programs in multiple U.S. states now incentivize the switch to smart home technologies through rebates and efficiency standards.

VerLuce entered this market in 2023 with a product line built around affordability, platform compatibility, and reduced environmental impact. As households continue to evaluate rising energy costs, the demand for accessible smart lighting solutions continues to grow. VerLuce is positioned to serve that demand with products built specifically for the residential market.