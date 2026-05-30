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Solar Equity Solutions Highlights Consumer Protection Efforts Amid Texas Solar Fraud Investigations

ByEthan Lin

May 30, 2026

Solar Equity Solutions, a Texas-based residential solar consumer advocacy and legal support company, is continuing its efforts to help homeowners address misleading solar agreements as the Texas Attorney General investigates deceptive practices within the solar industry.

The announcement follows Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s April 3, 2026, initiative targeting companies accused of using fraudulent and deceptive tactics to market and sell residential solar systems. According to the Attorney General’s office, several solar companies operating in Texas are under investigation for possible violations of the Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.

Solar Equity Solutions stated that it has worked closely with homeowners facing issues involving undisclosed escalators, inaccurate savings projections, misleading tax credit claims, and financing terms that differed from what consumers were originally promised.

“We stand up for homeowners who were promised savings, transparency, and a cleaner future only to end up with solar contracts that drain their finances,” said Josie Garcia, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Client Services at Solar Equity Solutions. “Our mission is to protect consumers from deceptive solar agreements and give them the legal support they deserve.”

Garcia oversees operations at Solar Equity Solutions and manages the company’s client experience initiatives. The company stated that its approach combines solar industry knowledge with consumer-protection strategies designed to help homeowners evaluate and challenge problematic agreements.

“For years, our team has been at the crossroads of solar industry proficiency and consumer-protection law,” Garcia added. “We’ve encountered every deceptive trick in the book, from undisclosed escalators and false projections to ‘no cost’ claims and misleading tax credit promises.”

According to public reports cited by the company, complaints involving residential solar systems in Texas have increased significantly in recent years. Solar Equity Solutions noted that many homeowners seeking assistance report issues involving contract disclosures, financing structures, and sales practices that did not align with the terms presented during the sales process.

Originally focused on solar advocacy and consumer education, Solar Equity Solutions stated that it expanded its services after identifying a growing pattern of contract-related disputes affecting homeowners across Texas.

“Initially, we focused on helping homeowners understand how financing works, how contracts should be structured, and the questions that should be answered before entering into a long-term solar agreement,” Garcia said. “But over time, a troubling pattern began to emerge.”

The company stated that its legal support process includes contract analysis, identification of potential misrepresentations, and direct negotiations with solar providers. Since shifting its operational focus in 2025, Solar Equity Solutions reports that it has helped cancel more than 5,000 solar contracts that were allegedly misrepresented or unfairly sold.

“At Solar Equity Solutions, we believe homeowners deserve a clear explanation and informed consent before entering an agreement, especially when it affects their home and financial future,” Garcia said. “When those standards aren’t met, and homeowners end up being unfairly trapped in a tough financial situation, they deserve support and a path forward.”

About Solar Equity Solutions

Solar Equity Solutions is a Texas-based residential solar consumer advocacy and legal support company focused on helping homeowners evaluate, challenge, and resolve problematic solar agreements through contract analysis and consumer-protection support.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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