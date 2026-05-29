Anchors Celebrates Rebrand With Renewed Support for Cancer Patients and Families

Anchors celebrates its recent rebrand and renewed mission supporting cancer patients and families following its role as the benefiting charity partner for the 47th Annual Philadelphia Bar Association 5K Run/Walk in Philadelphia. The event marked a public relaunch for the foundation as it sharpened its focus on serving cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers through practical assistance and community support. Anchors, an Inperium Foundation, participated in the longstanding community event alongside activities that included a 5K run, walk, virtual participation options, and family programming.

According to co-founder Leslie Smith, the rebrand reflects both a refreshed visual identity and a more focused direction for the foundation moving forward. She explains that Anchors was originally established in 2019 in memory of her mother, Carol Lynn Camp, whose experience with ovarian cancer shaped the foundation’s early mission and values.

Smith notes that the foundation initially explored several community-focused causes connected to Camp’s interests, including cancer support, education, and veteran services, before circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the foundation’s momentum.

“We realized we needed one main focus and one clear mission,” Smith says. “The rebrand gave us the opportunity to become more intentional about supporting cancer patients and their families in ways that can make a meaningful difference during treatment and recovery.”

The updated mission now centers specifically on providing support services for individuals affected by cancer, including transportation assistance, lodging support, and daily living help intended to reduce logistical pressures during treatment. According to Smith, Anchors is already supporting patients through transportation assistance for medical and radiation appointments. Smith says the foundation hopes to continue expanding that support nationally as fundraising efforts grow.

The Philadelphia Bar Association Run became an important milestone in that relaunch effort. Anchors served as the charity partner for the 47th annual event held in Fairmount Park, an initiative that organizers explain as one of Philadelphia’s longstanding community fundraising traditions. The partnership was designed to raise awareness and funding for individuals navigating cancer care while also honoring the legacy of Camp, who remained active in supporting fellow patients throughout her own cancer journey.

Smith says the foundation hopes the partnership with the Philadelphia Bar Association continues in future years as Anchors expands its visibility and fundraising efforts. “This event represented more than a fundraiser for us,” she explains. “It was an opportunity to reintroduce Anchors, connect with the community, and begin building the long-term support system we want patients and families to have access to.”

The renewed momentum behind Anchors has also been supported through its connection with Inperium, a constellation of organizations focused on behavioral health, education, and social impact services. According to Smith, Inperium and its affiliates reached a stage in 2025 where they could begin making larger contributions to Anchors, helping the foundation relaunch with expanded operational support and fundraising capabilities.

Ryan Dewey Smith, Founding Executive Chairman and CEO of Inperium , frames Anchors as a natural extension of the broader mission shared across the organization’s affiliated entities. He explains that the foundation was built around the values demonstrated by Camp during her cancer experience, particularly her commitment to helping others facing similar challenges.

“ Anchors reflects a mission rooted in compassion, resilience, and practical support for people navigating incredibly difficult circumstances,” he says. “As Anchors continues growing, we believe the foundation can play an important role in helping patients and families feel supported throughout the cancer journey.”

With the rebrand now complete and new partnerships underway, Anchors says its focus remains on building sustainable fundraising initiatives, strengthening community relationships, and expanding patient support services in the years ahead.