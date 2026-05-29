Ashley Stambouli Debuts Lumiere Collection at Miami Runway Show

Miami-based designer Ashley Stambouli presents her Lumiere collection following a recent runway show, highlighting her brand identity rooted in modern romance, structured design, and occasionwear created for significant life moments.

Ashley Stambouli, a Venezuelan-born designer based in Miami, founded her namesake brand in 2019 with a focus on occasionwear that combines structure, femininity, and craftsmanship. Originally from Caracas and now 28 years old, she operates her atelier in Miami, where each garment is developed through a made-to-order process that emphasizes precision and attention to detail.

Since its launch, the brand has established a design identity centered on modern romance, with silhouettes that highlight the female form through corsetry, sculptural elements, and refined construction. Each piece is produced in-house at the Miami atelier, reflecting a commitment to intentional production and elevated finishing.

In recent years, the brand has experienced steady growth, expanding its reach across the United States through its online platform. This growth reflects increasing demand for occasionwear designed for specific moments, as well as a continued interest in made-to-order garments. The brand has continued to strengthen its presence year over year while maintaining its production model and design approach.

In March 2026, Ashley Stambouli presented her latest collection, Lumiere, at a runway show at St. Thomas University. The presentation marked a key moment for the brand, introducing a new body of work that expands on its established aesthetic while exploring new visual elements.

The Lumiere collection is centered on the concept of light as both a visual and structural component. The designs incorporate reflective fabrics, sculpted bodices, and defined silhouettes, balanced with softer elements such as draped capes and fluid movement. The collection includes eveningwear as well as bridal designs intended for events such as engagements, receptions, and other wedding-related occasions.

The runway presentation highlighted the contrast between structure and movement, a recurring element in the brand’s design language. Garments featured corseted construction paired with flowing skirts and dramatic details, creating a visual interplay between control and fluidity. The use of shine throughout the collection further emphasized the role of light in shaping the overall aesthetic.

“The idea behind Lumiere was to explore how design can interact with light and presence,” said Ashley Stambouli. “Each piece is created to enhance movement while maintaining structure, allowing the wearer to feel confident and defined in important moments.”

Ashley Stambouli’s work continues to focus on garments designed for milestone occasions, including weddings and formal events. The brand’s bridal offering is positioned around events surrounding the ceremony, with designs intended for engagement celebrations, receptions, and related gatherings.

With the introduction of Lumiere, the brand continues to expand its presence within the Miami fashion space while maintaining its emphasis on craftsmanship, structure, and intentional design. The collection reflects an ongoing development of the brand’s identity, combining technical construction with a focus on garments designed to mark significant moments.

For more details about Ashley Stambouli and its recent collection, please visit https://www.ashleystambouli.com

About Ashley Stambouli

Ashley Stambouli is a Miami-based fashion brand founded in 2019, specializing in made-to-order occasionwear and bridal event dressing. The brand is known for its modern romantic aesthetic, combining structured silhouettes with feminine movement. All garments are designed and produced in-house at the Miami atelier, with a focus on craftsmanship, fit, and intentional design.