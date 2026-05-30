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Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Florida Hotfire Test

ByJolyen

May 30, 2026

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Florida Hotfire Test

Blue Origin said a rocket experienced an anomaly and exploded during a hotfire test at Cape Canaveral, with footage showing the vehicle erupting into a large fireball while emergency teams responded. The company and local authorities reported no public threat and confirmed all personnel on site were accounted for.

What Happened
The explosion occurred around 21:00 local time at Cape Canaveral during a test being conducted ahead of an upcoming launch. Footage shared online shows the rocket bursting into a massive fireball and engulfing the surrounding area.

Company And Official Statements
Blue Origin posted that it had “experienced an anomaly” during the hotfire test and that all personnel have been accounted for. Founder Jeff Bezos wrote that it is “too early to know the root cause” and that the team is already working to determine what happened and to rebuild as needed.

Responders And Agency Notes
Brevard County Emergency Management said there was no threat to the public. The U.S. Space Force reported emergency responders were at the scene and that officials were working with Blue Origin to evaluate available data to determine the cause. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on X that spaceflight development is difficult and called for a thorough investigation to assess mission impacts.

FAA Position
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware of the incident and that the test was not within the scope of FAA‑licensed activities, adding there was no impact to air traffic.

Recent Context
Last month the FAA ordered an investigation into a separate Blue Origin mishap after a New Glenn attempt failed to place an AST SpaceMobile satellite as far into orbit as intended. Blue Origin successfully launched a New Glenn rocket in November and landed its reusable booster for the first time, but the program has since faced operational setbacks.

Featured image credits: NASA Kennedy via Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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