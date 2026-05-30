Phillips Distilling Moves Sour Puss Production To Canada After Provincial Boycott

Phillips Distilling shifted some production of its Sour Puss liqueur to Canada after provincial bans on U.S. liquor cut its Canadian sales by about 70 percent. The company said moving production restored shelf availability across provinces and helped restart distribution that had stalled since the boycott began in spring 2025.

Why The Boycott Happened

Canadian provinces began blocking U.S. liquor sales in March 2025 in retaliation for U.S. tariffs that targeted Canadian sectors, including automotive, metals, and lumber. Ontario led the move and several other large provincial liquor boards followed, citing economic pressure from the tariffs.

Immediate Impact On Phillips

Phillips Distilling, a family-owned Minnesota producer, said Canada was its largest market for Sour Puss and that the boycott represented “a disaster,” according to CEO Andy England. The company lost roughly 70% of its Canadian business, prompting talks about local production within weeks of the bans.

Production Shift And Partnerships

By October, Phillips signed an agreement with Montreal-based manufacturer Station 22 to begin producing some Sour Puss in Canada. The company said Quebec’s early agreement to resume sales helped persuade other provinces to accept the locally produced product and return Sour Puss to store shelves.

Consumer Reaction

Canadian fans celebrated the return of Sour Puss, with at least one buyer posting on social media after finding raspberry-flavored bottles back on shelves. Phillips said regaining provincial distribution has put the brand “on the road to recovery.”

Geographic Flexibility Of The Brand

Observers noted Phillips could more easily relocate some production because Sour Puss does not depend on a protected geographic origin in the way Kentucky bourbon or specific regional wines do. Meredith Lilly, a Carleton University professor, said the company faced little reputational risk in the U.S. for moving production north, given its heavy reliance on Canadian sales.

Policy And Negotiation Context

Provincial bans remain uneven: as of May 2026, Alberta and Saskatchewan still sell American alcohol, while most other provinces had reintroduced some U.S. products after companies like Phillips moved production. Federal negotiations over tariffs continue, with U.S. officials signaling that liquor sales are a sticking point in talks. Canada’s federal government does not directly control provincial liquor boards, which complicates bargaining leverage.

Longer‑Term Effects

Industry and company statements indicate Phillips intends the production changes to be a lasting shift rather than a temporary workaround. CEO England said the past year prompted the company to rethink operations and supply chains amid an unresolved trade standoff.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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