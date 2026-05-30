Cognition Raises $1 Billion At $26 Billion Valuation As CEO Rejects Idea That Devin Replaces Programmers

Cognition raised $1 billion at a $26 billion valuation for its AI coding agent Devin, which the company says now commits nearly 89% of code at the startup. CEO Scott Wu told TechCrunch that Devin is not meant to replace programmers but to act as a buddy that helps engineers build more by handling routine maintenance and long-tail tasks.

Funding And Vision

The Series D round signals strong investor confidence in self-driving software development, a vision Cognition laid out in its funding announcement. Devin is positioned as an agent that can own tasks end to end and operate autonomously while still working alongside human developers.

CEO Background And Philosophy

Wu is a celebrated child competitive programmer who won a nationwide math competition in second grade and later co-founded Cognition. He said Devin was conceived as a partner that increases human productivity, and he keeps a stuffed animal holding a computer on his desk as a symbol of that partnership.

Product Capability And Positioning

Devin works at a level between a junior and a mid-level engineer, depending on the task, and focuses on updating legacy software and migrating applications across platforms. Wu emphasized that many engineers love building from nothing and that agents should remove toil rather than take away the joy of programming.

Internal Use And Acquisitions

Cognition reported that 89% of code committed by its engineers came from Devin, with the remainder from local agents in Windsurf, an AI coding competitor Cognition acquired last year. The company says Devin ships nearly all software internally, demonstrating the agent’s operational role in production environments.

Self-Driving Software And Future Fields

Wu described the path toward self-driving software as a wild ride and noted that agents are entering other fields like customer service and medicine. He said the goal across professions should be augmentation, with humans deciding what to do while agents handle execution and repetitive work.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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