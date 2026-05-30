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Groq Seeks $650 Million To Expand Inference Neocloud Using Homegrown AI Chips

ByJolyen

May 30, 2026

Groq Seeks $650 Million To Expand Inference Neocloud Using Homegrown AI Chips

Groq is raising $650 million from existing investors to grow its inference neocloud business, which uses its homegrown AI chip and systems to host inference-heavy applications for developers and enterprises. The company leans toward inference—the processing after an AI prompt—because inference demand now exceeds training demand in the AI market.

Previous Nvidia Deal And Investor Payout
In December, Groq signed a not-an-acquisition agreement with Nvidia worth about $20 billion that included Nvidia taking some senior Groq employees and licensing Groq’s hardware technology. Investors received cash payouts from that arrangement, which Axios reported would have been Nvidia’s largest deal if it were a full acquisition.

New Capital Round And Leadership
Now Groq has asked those same investors to commit additional capital to fund growth of its inference cloud. Interim CEO Adam Winter and interim CFO Matt Eng are leading the company through this pivot, with the $650 million allocated to scale infrastructure and services for inference workloads.

Guaranteed Funding Backstop
The round includes a backstop that makes the funding effectively guaranteed. Axios reported that backers Disruptive and Infinitium have agreed to fill any shortfall if other existing investors decline their pro-rata shares.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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