Monarch Functional Medicine Announces New 12 Week Energy, Metabolism & Hormone Reset Program

Monarch Functional Medicine has announced the launch of its new 12 Week Energy, Metabolism & Hormone Reset, a personalized functional medicine program designed to support women experiencing fatigue, hormone imbalance, weight resistance, brain fog, poor sleep, metabolic concerns, and burnout.

Founded by Julie McDonald, PA C, FMACP, Monarch Functional Medicine developed the program in response to the growing number of women seeking deeper answers for symptoms that often remain unresolved through conventional healthcare approaches.

According to the practice, many women continue to experience symptoms such as exhaustion, mood changes, cravings, sleep disruption, low libido, inflammation, and difficulty maintaining a healthy weight despite being told their laboratory results are “normal.”

The new 12 week program was created to provide a more comprehensive and individualized approach focused on understanding the underlying factors contributing to these symptoms rather than simply managing them at the surface level.

Monarch Functional Medicine stated that the program is particularly beneficial for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, thyroid concerns, metabolic changes, gut health issues, and chronic stress related symptoms.

Program Focuses on Root Cause Investigation Rather Than Symptom Management

The 12 Week Energy, Metabolism & Hormone Reset is structured around a root cause functional medicine framework that examines how multiple body systems interact to influence overall health and wellbeing.

According to Monarch Functional Medicine, the program evaluates hormone balance, thyroid function, blood sugar regulation, inflammation, gut health, nutrient status, sleep quality, stress response, and metabolic health as interconnected systems rather than isolated concerns.

Instead of relying on generalized wellness advice or short term interventions, the program combines detailed health history analysis, nutrigenomic testing, strategic laboratory evaluation, lifestyle examination, nutrition support, and personalized recommendations tailored to each patient’s symptoms and goals.

Julie McDonald explained that many patients entering the program feel frustrated after years of searching for answers without receiving a clear explanation for why they feel unwell.

“Many women know something feels off long before it shows up clearly in basic labs,” said McDonald. “This program was designed to help women better understand what their body may be trying to communicate and create a practical path forward based on individualized information.”

The practice stated that the goal is not to create restrictive protocols or short term fixes, but rather to help patients build sustainable improvements in energy, metabolism, recovery, and overall quality of life.

Growing Demand for Functional Medicine Support Among Women

Monarch Functional Medicine stated that interest in functional medicine has increased significantly as more patients seek healthcare approaches that allow additional time for investigation, education, and personalized strategy.

The practice noted that many women balancing careers, caregiving responsibilities, relationships, and daily stressors often experience symptoms that become normalized or overlooked over time.

These symptoms may include persistent fatigue, mental fog, anxiety, bloating, digestive discomfort, hot flashes, mood instability, cravings, stubborn weight changes, or disrupted sleep patterns.

According to Monarch Functional Medicine, many patients entering the program report feeling disconnected from their health and uncertain about where to begin.

The 12 week reset was developed to create structure and clarity for patients who want a more complete understanding of how stress, hormones, metabolism, nutrition, inflammation, and lifestyle patterns may be affecting their health.

The practice stated that helping patients understand the “why” behind symptoms is a major part of the healing process.

Structured Process Designed to Build Long Term Momentum

Throughout the 12 week program, patients are guided through a step by step process intended to support sustainable improvements rather than temporary symptom relief.

The program includes personalized recommendations related to nutrition, lifestyle habits, stress support, sleep optimization, metabolic health, targeted supplementation when appropriate, and hormone communication support.

Monarch Functional Medicine explained that each patient’s plan is individualized according to symptoms, laboratory findings, personal history, and long term health goals.

The practice also emphasized that the program avoids one size fits all treatment models.

Instead, patients receive ongoing guidance designed to help them better understand their body’s patterns and make realistic adjustments that can be maintained over time.

“We do not believe women should have to accept feeling exhausted, foggy, or disconnected as a normal part of aging,” said McDonald. “Women deserve the opportunity to better understand their bodies and receive care that looks deeper than symptom management alone.”

By the end of the program, patients are expected to have a clearer understanding of what may be contributing to their symptoms and what next steps may support continued progress.

According to the practice, many participants use the reset as a foundation for ongoing hormone, thyroid, gut, or metabolic health support if additional care is needed.

Combining Conventional Medical Experience With Functional Medicine Strategy

Monarch Functional Medicine stated that one of the practice’s distinguishing characteristics is its combination of conventional medical experience and advanced functional medicine training.

Julie McDonald brings more than 20 years of experience across emergency medicine, family medicine, and internal medicine. After years working within traditional healthcare settings, she shifted toward functional medicine to provide more comprehensive and individualized care for patients seeking deeper answers.

The practice stated that this background allows Monarch Functional Medicine to bridge the gap between conventional medicine and functional medicine approaches while maintaining a strong focus on evidence informed care.

Rather than focusing solely on isolated symptoms, Monarch Functional Medicine evaluates the broader picture of patient health and seeks to identify patterns contributing to chronic fatigue, hormone imbalance, metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, and other persistent concerns.

The company described its overall approach as strategic, personalized, and centered on helping patients feel more informed and empowered about their health decisions.

About Monarch Functional Medicine

Monarch Functional Medicine is a personalized functional medicine practice founded by Julie McDonald, PA C, FMACP. The practice specializes in helping women and men address concerns related to hormone balance, thyroid health, metabolism, gut health, fatigue, inflammation, brain fog, poor sleep, mood changes, and burnout through root cause focused care. Combining more than 20 years of medical experience with advanced functional medicine training, Monarch Functional Medicine provides individualized strategies designed to help patients better understand their symptoms and create sustainable long term health improvements.

More information is available at Monarch Functional Medicine , Facebook and Instagram

or by contacting team@monarchfm.com .