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LGG Media Honored with 2026 Google Ads Impact Award for Transformative Client Results

ByEthan Lin

May 30, 2026

LGG Media, a leading performance marketing agency, today announced it has been recognized with a prestigious 2026 Google Ads Impact Award. The award celebrates LGG Media’s innovative approach to leveraging Google Ads to deliver exceptional, measurable results for its clients, specifically a national health insurance brokerage.

The award-winning campaign showcased LGG Media’s ability to overcome the complex attribution challenges commonly faced by organizations striving to scale their lead generation programs toward market dominance.

The health insurance brokerage client was initially spending $5,000 daily on non-exclusive third-party leads, leading to a low-growth environment. A key hurdle was that 75% of conversions occurred via phone calls, making it difficult for Google’s AI to accurately attribute customer value.

LGG Media addressed this by developing a proprietary Google Ads integration that fed policy premium values directly back to Smart Bidding for every call. This breakthrough allowed Smart Bidding to understand the true revenue generated by each customer. Leveraging a robust tracking architecture powered by Hyros, LGG Media deployed a comprehensive AI suite across Search, Performance Max, and Demand Gen, optimizing for a target premium-to-cost (PTC) ratio.

The results were remarkable: daily ad spend scaled 26x, from $5,000 to $130,000 during peak enrollment, while maintaining 92% attribution accuracy across both inbound calls and online conversions. This strategic shift replaced unreliable third-party call tracking with a Google AI-optimized acquisition engine, securing a profitable and defensible market lead for the brokerage. The significant growth in daily ad spend is visually represented below:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the 2026 Google Ads Impact Award,” said Juan Colicchio. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering tangible, revenue-driven outcomes for our clients. Our work with the health insurance brokerage exemplifies how strategic integration and advanced AI can transform advertising performance.”

LGG Media specializes in connecting revenue events back to the original ad click, enabling algorithms to optimize for actual commercial value rather than proxy events. This methodology has consistently driven significant ad spend growth and improved return on ad spend (ROAS) for clients across various industries.

About LGG Media

LGG Media is a performance marketing agency based in Ottawa, ON, specializing in building tracking infrastructure and campaign systems that enable businesses to confidently scale their ad spend on platforms like Google, Meta, and Bing. With a focus on connecting ad spend directly to revenue, LGG Media helps clients achieve measurable and sustainable growth. For more information, visit lgg.media.

About the Google Ads Impact Awards

The Google Ads Impact Awards celebrate agencies and marketers who demonstrate exceptional innovation and deliver outstanding results using Google Ads. The awards recognize impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of digital advertising and drive significant business growth.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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