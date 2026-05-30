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Ninja Artisan Outdoor Electric Pizza Oven Delivers Fast Restaurant Style Pizzas Without Propane Or Wood

ByJolyen

May 30, 2026

Ninja Artisan Outdoor Electric Pizza Oven Delivers Fast Restaurant Style Pizzas Without Propane Or Wood

The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven is an electric, plug-in unit that heats to 700°F and cooks 12-inch restaurant-style pizzas in about three minutes on the Neapolitan setting, making homemade pizza fast enough for weekday nights. It uses top and bottom heating elements for even cooking without rotating the pie, requires no propane or wood pellets, and is not suitable for indoor use despite being electric.

Setup And Controls
Setup was simple: unbox the oven and stone, plug into a standard outdoor outlet, and preheat for about 20 minutes until a beep signals readiness. The oven offers five preset modes—Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Pan Pizza, and Custom—that are quickly toggled via a dial, and a timer can be adjusted during cooking.

Cooking Performance
The Neapolitan mode reached the maximum 700°F and produced an airy crust with puffed edges and light charring in three minutes, a result the reviewer could not achieve in a standard kitchen oven. The New York setting used a lower temperature and longer cook time for topping-heavy pizzas, yielding more even bake and less char.

Ease Of Use And Monitoring
An internal light and small front window allow visual monitoring, but the reviewer relied on the timer beep after initial tests and did not need to babysit the cooking. A pizza peel was used to slide pizzas onto the stone, and the included peel made placement straightforward.

Cleaning And Maintenance
Cleaning is low maintenance because there is no soot from an open flame; the interior wipes down with a damp cloth. The porous pizza stone should be scraped after cooling and not cleaned with soap, since it can absorb water and crack or shatter under high heat.

Flavor And Limitations
The oven does not produce authentic wood-fired flavor, but it delivers consistent, reliable results for users who prioritize speed and simplicity over smoky taste. The 12-inch stone is ideal for small households, though some users may want larger pizza options for bigger crowds.

Value And Availability
At $300, the Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven is positioned as a worthwhile upgrade for home pizza nights without the complexity of traditional ovens. It is available in four color options: green and gold, blue and gold, black and gold, and dark gray, and is designed for outdoor use only.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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