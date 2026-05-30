TikTok Pursues Super App Status With Hotel Booking And Fintech License Plans

TikTok is evolving from a short-video platform into a super app by adding hotel booking via TikTok GO, seeking fintech licenses in Brazil, and expanding search, local discovery, games, and commerce into a single destination. The company aims to let users discover content and complete transactions—from travel bookings to payments—without leaving the app, following the model of Chinese super apps like WeChat.

TikTok GO And Travel Bookings

TikTok GO lets users discover and book hotels, attractions, and experiences in the U.S. through videos, search, and location pages, then view details, check availability, and complete bookings in-app. This shift positions TikTok to compete directly with Google Search and Google Maps by turning viral travel content into immediate purchases.

Fintech License Application In Brazil

TikTok applied to Brazil’s central bank for two licenses: one for prepaid accounts to store funds, receive money, and make payments, and another to operate as a direct credit provider for lending or connecting borrowers and lenders. The move would expand TikTok’s digital ecosystem, increase engagement, and open new revenue streams alongside fintech startups and e-commerce platforms.

TikTok Shop Growth And Expansion

TikTok Shop grew U.S. sales by 407% in 2024 and 108% in 2025 to reach $15.82 billion, capturing 18.2% of U.S. social commerce and projected to reach 24.1% by 2027, per eMarketer. The platform recently launched TikTok Shop gift cards and expanded into luxury retail with 11,000 handbags, competing with Amazon and Shein after initial testing in 2021 and a U.S. launch in 2023.

Search, Local Discovery, And Place Pages

TikTok’s robust search now surfaces maps, local hashtags, and reviews, and place pages include opening hours, star ratings, and price ranges. Users can discover trending restaurants and travel locations without switching to Google, as TikTok integrates detailed place information directly into the app.

Entertainment Extensions And Games

TikTok launched a Minis section and a standalone microdrama app for one-minute episodic shows, adding scripted content to compete with Netflix and other streamers. The platform also introduced casual games within the app and longer video support to keep users engaged in-DMs and increase time spent on TikTok.

Music Partnerships After Shutdown

TikTok shut down TikTok Music a year after its 2023 launch and instead partnered with streaming services, recently enabling Apple Music subscribers to play full songs in-app after discovering them on the “For You” feed. The company continues to influence music discovery while focusing on partnerships rather than direct competition in streaming.

Featured image credits: Plann

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