Olha Svieshnikova Art Announces Expanded International Exhibition Program and Recent Curatorial Recognition Across the United States and Europe

Announcement of Expanded International Exhibition Activity and Professional Recognition

Olha Svieshnikova Art today announced the continued expansion of its international exhibition program and growing professional recognition across contemporary art institutions, curated exhibitions, juried competitions, and professional art publications in the United States and Europe.

The announcement follows a series of recent exhibition participations, awards, publication features, and curated platform inclusions that have increased the visibility of contemporary abstract artist Olha Svieshnikova within international contemporary art networks.

Recent developments include participation in museum affiliated and international exhibitions, recognition through juried art competitions, inclusion in professional art publications, and expanded representation through curated contemporary art platforms.

Recent Exhibition Participation and Curatorial Engagement

Olha Svieshnikova Art today announced the continued expansion of its international exhibition program and growing professional recognition across contemporary art institutions, curated exhibitions, juried competitions, and professional art publications in the United States and Europe.

The announcement follows a series of recent exhibition participations, awards, publication features, and curated platform inclusions that have increased the visibility of contemporary abstract artist Olha Svieshnikova within international contemporary art networks. Recent developments include participation in museum affiliated and international exhibitions, recognition through juried art competitions, inclusion in professional art publications, and expanded representation through curated contemporary art platforms.

Recent Exhibition Participation and Curatorial Engagement

As part of its ongoing international development, Olha Svieshnikova Art has participated in a range of exhibitions and curated initiatives across the United States and Europe.

Upcoming and recent exhibitions include participation in the Palettes for Peace exhibition and silent auction hosted at the Fowler Museum at UCLA in Los Angeles, a program that brings together artists exploring themes of peace, identity, and cultural dialogue. Additional international exhibition activity includes participation in the Crossroads Exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal, developed in collaboration with The Pop-Up Project , alongside group exhibitions and juried showcases presented through international contemporary art organizations.

The artist’s work has also been presented through exhibitions organized by Gallerium, Biafarin, Exhibizone, and other contemporary art platforms supporting emerging and established artists working in abstraction. Recent solo exhibition activity includes a Solo Online Exhibition at Teravarna Gallery .

Awards and Professional Recognition

The announcement also highlights recent recognition received through international juried competitions and exhibition programs.

Selected awards and honors include:

These achievements contribute to the visibility of her practice within contemporary abstract art networks and collector communities.

Publications and Media Features

Olha Svieshnikova’s work has been featured in a range of professional publications and media outlets, further strengthening her international presence.

Highlights include:

International Professional Presence

Olha Svieshnikova Art continues to maintain a presence across professional art platforms, exhibition networks, and industry publications in the United States and Europe.

Recent professional visibility includes artist features, interviews, exhibition profiles, and portfolio presentations through Artsy , Artsy Shows , ArtConnect , Artist CloseUp , Teravarna , Upward Gallery , and ABC4 Utah News .

These platforms support broader engagement with collectors, curators, galleries, and contemporary art audiences while documenting the continued development of the artist’s professional practice.

Continued Development of Contemporary Abstract Practice

Olha Svieshnikova’s work focuses on contemporary abstraction through layered surfaces, gestural movement, texture, and mixed media techniques. The practice explores themes related to transformation, perception, memory, and emotional experience through non-representational visual language.

Working primarily with acrylic, fluid pigments, and mixed media materials, the artist develops compositions through an intuitive process that emphasizes texture, movement, and material interaction. Current and future projects remain focused on the continued development of large scale abstract works and participation in international exhibition opportunities.

According to Olha Svieshnikova, the continued expansion of exhibition opportunities and professional recognition reflects the ongoing development of her artistic practice and engagement with international audiences.

“Art is my inner world. It is what gives me the strength to keep moving forward no matter what,” said Svieshnikova. “I create works that explore emotional presence, transformation, and the relationship between material process and human experience.”

Future International Engagement

Olha Svieshnikova Art plans to continue participating in curated exhibitions, juried competitions, gallery collaborations, and professional art initiatives as part of its ongoing international development strategy.

The organization stated that future activities will continue to focus on expanding exhibition opportunities, strengthening professional collaborations, and supporting the presentation of contemporary abstract artwork to audiences across multiple international markets.

About Olha Svieshnikova Art

Olha Svieshnikova Art represents the professional contemporary art practice of Olha Svieshnikova, a contemporary abstract artist originally born in Kyiv, Ukraine and currently based in Utah, United States. The practice focuses on abstraction, material exploration, emotional expression, and process driven painting developed through intuitive and material based methodologies. The artist maintains an international presence through exhibitions, online galleries, and professional contemporary art platforms. Additional information is available at Olha Svieshnikova | Brush.bio and Instagram . Direct inquiries may be submitted to olyanartist@gmail.com .