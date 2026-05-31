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Microsoft Shifts GitHub Copilot To Token Usage Billing As Smaller Users Face Higher Costs

ByJolyen

May 31, 2026

Microsoft Shifts GitHub Copilot To Token Usage Billing As Smaller Users Face Higher Costs

Microsoft is switching GitHub Copilot from a flat subscription rate to a token-usage billing system starting June 1, which could significantly increase monthly costs for individual developers and small companies while leaving larger enterprises better positioned to absorb the change. Some users report projected bills jumping from around $29 to nearly $750 per month, and others claim costs surged from about $50 to roughly $3,000 under the new model.

Developer Backlash On Reddit And X
Developers on Reddit and X have called the new pricing “stupidly expensive” and “ridiculous,” with some canceling Copilot because it is no longer cost-effective. One user said the new usage model is a joke and that at that cost Copilot is not useful in any practical way for their workflow.

Criticism Of High Token Consumption
Some Copilot users countered that extreme costs stem from “vibe coding” with bloated iterations and little actual development knowledge, arguing that responsible use should not burn excessive tokens. They said the tool remains affordable for small outfits when used as a focused development aid rather than an indiscriminate chatbot.

Questions About Prior Economics
Other voices questioned how much money Copilot was losing under the previous flat-rate model, noting the company appeared to subsidize heavy token consumption. The economics of Copilot’s prior pricing have been opaque, and the amount spent to support high-volume usage remains unclear.

Accountability For Billing Changes
Some developers argue Microsoft encouraged indiscriminate use of its chatbot and now changed billing in a way that punishes users who followed the promoted workflow. Critics say Microsoft made it easier to burn massive numbers of tokens on single premium requests that can run for hours or days and spawn dozens or hundreds of sub-agents.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe – Chayada

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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