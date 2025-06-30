Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Says AI Handles Up to 50% of Company Work

Salesforce is rapidly increasing its use of artificial intelligence to automate various workloads, CEO Marc Benioff revealed in a recent interview. He emphasized that AI is transforming how work gets done, freeing employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

Benioff estimated that AI currently accounts for between 30% and 50% of the company’s workload. He described this shift as a “digital labor revolution,” signaling a fundamental change in workforce dynamics driven by AI.

Industry-Wide Push for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Salesforce is not alone in this trend. Technology companies are embracing AI to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. Earlier this year, Salesforce cut over 1,000 jobs as part of a restructuring effort centered on AI adoption.

Similarly, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and fintech company Klarna have downsized their workforces, with Klarna reducing staff by 40%, partly due to AI investments. Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy also confirmed plans to use AI to trim roles within the e-commerce giant.

Benioff noted that Salesforce’s AI achieves about 93% accuracy—a significant milestone, though he cautioned that 100% accuracy is “not realistic.” He also pointed out that other AI vendors often lag behind because they lack the extensive data and metadata Salesforce has to refine their models.

Author’s Opinion The accelerating integration of AI into corporate workflows marks a turning point in how businesses operate. While automation boosts productivity and cuts costs, it also demands thoughtful management to balance efficiency with workforce impact. Companies like Salesforce lead the way, but all industries will need to adapt, upskill workers, and reconsider traditional job roles to thrive in this new AI-driven era.

