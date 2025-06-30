Noku Skin Announces Glamour South Africa Gold Award Win for Best ‘Rich Cream’ Innovation with Marine Cream

Noku Skin Secures Prestigious Glamour South Africa Gold Award

In a landmark achievement, Noku Skin, a leading South African skincare brand, has been honored with the Glamour South Africa Gold Award for Best ‘Rich Cream’ Innovation. This recognition highlights the brand’s commitment to blending cutting-edge science with luxurious, high-performance skincare solutions. The Marine Cream, which won the award, has been widely praised for its innovative formulation and efficacy, particularly in addressing key skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin fatigue.

The Science Behind Noku Skin’s Marine Cream

The cornerstone of Noku Skin’s success lies in its unique approach to skincare. At the heart of the Marine Cream’s formulation is Porphyra Umbilicalis, a rare red algae found in cold, nutrient-dense marine waters. Known for its hydrating, anti-aging, antioxidant, and skin-protective properties, this powerful ingredient plays a pivotal role in the cream’s ability to rejuvenate and nourish the skin.

Marine Cream combines this algae with other scientifically-backed ingredients that mimic the skin’s natural structure, supporting collagen production while offering lasting hydration. The result is a dermatologist-approved formula that is not only safe for sensitive skin but also delivers visible results.

“This recognition is a testament to our dedication to creating purposeful skincare that delivers real-world results,” says Jason Goosen, CEO of Noku Skin. “We’ve always believed that skincare should be simple yet effective, and the Marine Cream is the perfect example of that philosophy. It addresses multiple skin concerns with a formula rooted in both science and nature.”

A Look at Noku Skin’s Growth and Recognition

Noku Skin has quickly gained recognition as one of South Africa’s most talked-about skincare brands. With a focus on minimalist routines and high-performance formulas, the brand has carved a niche in the competitive skincare market. The recent win at the Glamour South Africa Gold Awards, alongside features in esteemed publications like Glamour SA and The Glitz Magazine, further establishes Noku Skin’s position as a leader in skincare innovation and sustainability.

The Marine Cream’s victory not only underscores its effectiveness but also positions the brand for continued success. It is a product that resonates with consumers who are seeking luxury skincare that is rooted in science and powered by natural ingredients. This has been pivotal in gaining Noku Skin a loyal following both locally and abroad.

The Future of Noku Skin: Innovation and Sustainability

As Noku Skin continues to grow, it remains committed to sustainability, ingredient transparency, and clean beauty practices. The brand is focused on expanding its product range and increasing its international footprint, with several upcoming initiatives on the horizon.

Noku Skin is currently awaiting its EWG Verified certification and has already submitted products for the prestigious 2025 Men’s Health Grooming Awards, Women and Home Beauty Awards (UK and South Africa), and the ELLE Québec and ELLE Canada Beauty Grand Prix. These submissions reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the beauty space.

“Noku Skin is more than just a skincare brand,” adds Goosen. “It’s a movement toward embracing natural beauty with purpose. Our goal is to empower people to feel confident in their skin with fewer, better steps.”

The Marine Cream: A Daily Essential for All Skin Types

Noku Skin’s Marine Cream is a standout product that meets a variety of skincare needs. Whether you’re concerned with wrinkles, acne, or simply need a product to hydrate and brighten your complexion, the Marine Cream is an essential part of any skincare routine.

Key benefits of the Marine Cream include:

Wrinkle-smoothing

Collagen boosting

UV protection

Skin brightening

Healing for scars

Acne support

Anti-inflammatory properties

The cream’s lightweight yet potent formula ensures that users can enjoy 24-hour hydration, while its carefully selected ingredients work together to visibly reduce fine lines, improve skin elasticity, and combat the effects of aging.

Join Noku Skin’s Skincare Revolution

As Noku Skin continues to innovate and expand, the brand invites customers to experience the power of marine botanicals and high-performance skincare. With its minimalistic approach to skincare and commitment to sustainability, Noku Skin is poised to become a global leader in the beauty industry.

For more information on Noku Skin and to shop its award-winning Marine Cream, visit www.nokuskin.com or check out the product on Amazon.

About Noku Skin:

Noku Skin is a South African skincare brand redefining beauty through science, simplicity, and the power of nature. Focused on high-performance formulas powered by marine botanicals, Noku simplifies skincare routines while delivering real, visible results. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and ingredient transparency positions it as a leader in the clean beauty movement, offering effective solutions for consumers who seek purpose-driven beauty.

