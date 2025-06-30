Guangzhou’s First Metro Line with GoA4-Level Fully Automated Operation Commences Service ,Completing the Urban “X-shaped” Diagonal Transportation Network

On June 29, the Guangzhou Metro Line 10 (Xilang to Yangjidong East), constructed by China Railway Construction and the first line in Guangzhou to achieve GoA4-level operation upon opening, was officially put into operation. This marks the completion of the urban “X-shaped” diagonal in Guangzhou’s metro network, filling the gap in urban rail transit, further densifying the rail network in the central city, and boosting the construction of the “Greater Bay Area on Tracks”.

As a backbone line “diagonally crossing” the central urban area of Guangzhou, Line 10 and Line 12 together form the “X-shaped” diagonal in the skeleton of Guangzhou’s urban rail transit network. The initial section from Xilang to Yangjidong East spans 17.2 kilometers with 12 stations.

The Guangzhou Metro Line 10 project adopted the general contracting management mode, with 11 engineering units under China Railway Construction jointly undertaking the construction. During the construction, the project successively crossed 317 key buildings and structures, 7 river channels, 8 municipal bridges, underpassed the Pearl River twice, crossed 12 existing operational metro lines, and went beneath 9 main roads, facing enormous construction challenges.

The renovation of Xilang Station on Line 10 is the first case in China of station renovation without suspending operations on existing lines. Since Xilang Station serves as an interchange for Line 10, the existing Line 1, the Guangfo Line, and Line 22, undertaking heavy passenger traffic, the renovation could only be carried out during the non-operation period from 1:30 to 4:30 in the morning. With complex pipeline arrangements in the station, in the south vehicle buffer zone, each track of about 60m×8m was distributed with more than 20 types of pipelines, each of which might affect the operational safety of the entire line. The builders raced against time and completed the cable relocation in 15 consecutive nights.

Located in Dongshan Lake Park, Donghu Station is an interchange station for Line 6, Line 10, and Line 12. With a construction area of over 50,000 square meters and a foundation pit depth of about 42 meters, it is a “giant” station equivalent to 4 standard stations. Facing challenges such as the deep foundation pit, difficult construction of anti-pull piles, and great difficulty in earthwork excavation in the city center, the builders won with speed and constructed scientifically, creating a record of excavating 3,500 cubic meters of earth per day and 91,000 cubic meters per month for a metro station in the core urban area.

Below Dongshan Lake Park, the builders completed the construction of the deepest buried tunnel on the whole line. The buried tunnel section from Wuyangcun Station to Donghu Station on Line 10 is 42 meters deep, equivalent to a 14-story building. It is the deepest buried tunnel under the largest water area with the most complex construction site on the whole line. The builders carried out advanced curtain grouting for the tunnel to fill the rock mass fissures, stop water, and reinforce the surrounding rock, ensuring the safety of buried construction. Finally, after 213 days of hard work, the deepest buried tunnel was completed.

The Guanggang New Town Depot is the core maintenance hub of Guangzhou Metro Line 10, undertaking the full-cycle maintenance tasks such as train scheduled and temporary repairs and quarterly inspections. Facing the challenges of large-scale construction and multi-disciplinary intersections, the builders adopted the “hundred zones division + multi-line flow” construction method, and the cluster operation of 24 tower cranes refreshed the construction progress. In addition, Line 10 also innovatively created a characteristic space of “Each district, one unique color, one unique culture”, integrating the cultural genes of the administrative districts along the line into the station space. With the help of BIM and prefabricated technology, it achieved a dual breakthrough in green construction and efficient construction.

It is reported that Guangzhou Metro Line 10 is a “densification line” for the central areas of the four clusters: Tianhe, Yuexiu, Haizhu, and Liwan. After opening, it will seamlessly connect with the Guangfo Line and Line 22, and the newly built hub stations such as Caihong Bridge and Donghu will realize interchanges with multiple lines such as Line 8 and Line 6. It is of great strategic significance for realizing the transfer of population to peripheral urban areas, strengthening the metro connection between Guangzhou and Foshan, and promoting the process of urban integration of Guangzhou and Foshan.