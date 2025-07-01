Elon Musk Reportedly Dismisses Tesla’s Top Sales Executive

Omead Afshar, Tesla’s vice president responsible for sales and manufacturing in North America and Europe, has reportedly been fired by CEO Elon Musk, according to Forbes.

The reasons for Afshar’s departure remain unclear. He was considered one of Musk’s closest associates at Tesla. Neither Afshar, Musk, nor Tesla have responded to requests for comment. The news of his exit was initially reported by Bloomberg News.

Timing Amid Tesla’s Sales Challenges

Afshar’s firing comes at a time when Tesla’s sales growth has stalled. The company sold fewer vehicles in 2024 than in 2023, marking the first annual decline since Tesla began mass-producing electric vehicles over a decade ago.

Despite Musk’s high-profile involvement in U.S. politics, including a recent pledge to leave the Trump administration, Tesla’s sales continued to struggle in the first half of 2025. The company’s industry-leading profits fell 71% year-over-year in Q1, and European sales dropped nearly 28% in May. Tesla is expected to release its global delivery numbers for Q2 soon, with financial results due mid-July.

Afshar’s Role and Previous Challenges

Afshar joined Tesla in 2017 and worked closely within the “office of the CEO,” gradually taking on more responsibility. Musk credited him with leading the construction of Tesla’s major factory in Austin, Texas.

However, Afshar was also involved in controversy. In 2022, he became the subject of an internal investigation regarding an alleged scheme to purchase specialized materials for a glass building Musk desired. The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission began inquiries into these purchases in 2023.

During this period, Afshar transitioned briefly to SpaceX and was reportedly involved with Musk’s X platform. He was promoted to vice president in late 2024 after Tom Zhu, a senior executive, returned to China.

Bloomberg News also reported that Tesla’s North America HR director, Jenna Ferrua, is no longer with the company. She has not commented publicly on her departure.

What The Author Thinks Leadership changes like Afshar’s firing suggest Tesla is facing significant internal pressure amid its slowing sales and regulatory scrutiny. Musk’s hands-on approach often means that executives close to him are both empowered and held to intense accountability. While such shakeups can signal instability, they may also represent Musk’s efforts to realign Tesla’s leadership with the aggressive growth targets the company needs to meet in a highly competitive EV market.

