IEEPA Tariff Refunds: Tariff Recovery Group Scales Up as CAPE Phase 1 Deadline Nears

Tariff Recovery Group (TRG), a Los Angeles-based customs duty recovery firm, has announced it is ramping up operations to help small and mid-sized business importers in the US recover IEEPA tariffs and secure their refunds before the eligibility window closes.

At the heart of TRG’s efforts is the federal CAPE refund program. On April 20, 2026, CBP launched CAPE Phase 1 to return IEEPA tariff overpayments to importers on a rolling 80-day post-liquidation window. According to CBP estimates, more than $166 billion is owed back to over 330,000 importers. But the path is unforgiving: of the roughly 75,000 declarations filed in the program’s first weeks, about 37% failed validation on first submission, according to CBP figures. And with the government’s appeal now before the Federal Circuit, the legal landscape is shifting fast. That is why Tariff Recovery Group is expanding its capacity now, to stop more US importers’ money from being left on the table.

Tariff Recovery Group specializes in end-to-end IEEPA tariff refund recovery and filing support to keep claims accurate, complete, and defensible. The firm has built its entire operation around the two main challenges facing importers as they pursue tariff refunds: the fast-moving deadline and an unforgiving filing process. Understanding that import duties that fall outside Phase 1’s window can possibly require litigation or alternative legal channels, which are more expensive, uncertain, and time-consuming, TRG is moving quickly to help as many clients as possible take advantage of the clean, administrative recovery window.

Besides the deadline pressure, Tariff Recovery Group is helping importers navigate the unforgiving filing process. Tariff Recovery Group’s founder and CEO Aharon Margolin explained that with nearly four in ten early declarations failing validation on first submission, importers need a reliable partner to support their filing. Moreover, since a declaration cannot be amended once it is accepted into the system, it is crucial that every detail is correct the first time.

“This is not a refund you can put off until next quarter,” said Margolin. “The window narrows every day as entries age out of Phase 1, and with the government’s appeal now before the Federal Circuit, the legal landscape is shifting fast. We are significantly scaling up our operations to get importers filed correctly the first time while the easy refund path is still open.”

Tariff Recovery Group was built to eliminate failure points for US importers. The firm manages the end-to-end tariff refund recovery process, from IEEPA eligibility screening to entry validation through ACE, real-time status monitoring, and post-approval payment routing. The company begins by isolating qualifying IEEPA lines and flagging entries approaching the 80-day post-liquidation cutoff. The next step is to validate entries by reconciling each figure against the entry summary. TRG’s team verifies ACH enrollment and Form 4811 designation to ensure approved refunds are deposited into the correct account. They also format every declaration to CBP’s exact CSV specs and screen for duplicates and ineligible entries before submission. After filing, Tariff Recovery Group continuously tracks claim status to surface any rejection reasons immediately and manage corrections, re-filings, liquidation, and payment.

With this expansion, Tariff Recovery Group is streamlining its processes, making them faster, easier, and more accurate. The company is offering multiple refund pathways for US importers, including immediate refund claim liquidation options for importers who don’t want to wait and would like to convert their refund to working capital.

“Most importers don’t want to become experts in CBP filing requirements, they just want their money back and that is why we exist,” added Margolin. “We are expanding our service capabilities and our team to meet current demand and to help as many importers as we can cross the refund eligibility line before the window closes.”

For more information or to schedule a free consultation with a recovery specialist, visit https://tariffrecoverygroup.com/ .

About Tariff Recovery Group:

Tariff Recovery Group is an LA-based firm helping US importers recover IEEPA tariff refunds. The company also offers filing support and claim liquidation options for importers seeking immediate working capital.