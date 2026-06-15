The Packaging People Insights: Why EOFY is the Perfect Time for a Packaging Refresh

Across many sectors, packaging serves purposes that extend beyond product protection. Discussions around packaging in Australia increasingly focus on its role in brand recognition, customer experience, operational efficiency, and product presentation. As a result, EOFY has become a logical checkpoint for businesses evaluating the effectiveness of their current packaging approach.

Packaging requirements often change significantly over the course of a year. New product launches, shifts in consumer preferences, sustainability initiatives, and changes to retail or e-commerce channels may all influence packaging needs. For many organisations, this creates an opportunity to review whether existing packaging continues to support broader business objectives.

This trend is contributing to ongoing interest in custom packaging in Australia, particularly among businesses seeking greater flexibility in how products are presented and delivered to customers. Packaging reviews often consider factors such as functionality, durability, branding consistency, and the suitability of packaging formats for different sales channels.

Visual presentation remains a major focus. In competitive retail and online environments, packaging is frequently one of the first physical interactions consumers have with a brand. A packaging refresh can provide an opportunity to update design elements, improve consistency across product ranges, and ensure branding remains aligned with current market positioning.

Many businesses conducting packaging reviews are also exploring custom packaging solutions that allow for greater alignment between product requirements and brand identity. This may include structural packaging changes, updated print finishes, revised artwork, or the introduction of more sustainable materials.

Sustainability considerations continue to influence decision-making across the sector. Businesses are increasingly reviewing packaging materials, recyclability, and waste reduction opportunities as part of broader environmental initiatives. Packaging reviews conducted during EOFY planning cycles can help identify areas where packaging strategies may be updated to support these objectives.

The role of packaging design services has also expanded in recent years. Rather than focusing solely on aesthetics, many packaging projects now consider customer experience, logistics, storage requirements, and operational efficiencies alongside visual appeal. This integrated approach is shaping how businesses evaluate packaging in Australia as part of long-term planning.

Customisation remains another important area of focus. Businesses are increasingly seeking packaging formats that protect the product while reinforcing a consistent brand experience across multiple touchpoints.

Labelling is also being reviewed as part of many packaging refresh projects. Product ranges often evolve, requiring updates to branding, product information, and visual presentation. This has contributed to growing demand for custom product labels , helping businesses maintain consistency while adapting to changing requirements.

Businesses evaluating packaging in Australia are placing greater emphasis on adaptability and long-term value. Packaging systems that can accommodate future product development, sustainability goals, and changing customer expectations are becoming increasingly important.

As EOFY planning continues across Australian industries, packaging reviews are emerging as a practical component of broader business assessment processes. For many organisations, the period provides a timely opportunity to evaluate whether current packaging remains fit for purpose and aligned with future objectives.

With packaging expectations continuing to evolve, industry attention remains focused on the future of packaging in Australia and the role thoughtful packaging strategies may play in supporting business performance, customer engagement, and brand development.

About The Packaging People

The Packaging People is an Australian-owned packaging supplier specialising in custom and stock packaging solutions for businesses across a range of industries. Combining practical expertise with creative design support, the company helps brands develop packaging that enhances presentation, supports operational needs, and aligns with evolving sustainability goals.