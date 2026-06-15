SpaceX IPO Makes Elon Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX completed a record stock market debut, lifting the value of his large ownership stake in the rocket and satellite company.

Musk’s estimated net worth reached about $1.1 trillion following SpaceX’s first day of public trading. That placed him well ahead of other wealthy business figures, including Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg.

SpaceX Drives Musk’s Wealth Higher

SpaceX began trading on Nasdaq on June 12 after pricing its initial public offering at $135 per share. Its shares opened at $150 and closed near $161, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 trillion.

The offering raised a record $75 billion through the sale of more than 555 million shares. Nasdaq described it as the largest initial public offering in Wall Street history in its listing announcement.

Musk owns about 42% of SpaceX and retains majority voting control. At a valuation above $2 trillion, his stake represents most of his estimated fortune.

A Sharp Rise Since 2020

Musk was the world’s 35th-richest person in January 2020, with an estimated net worth of about $28 billion. By January 2021, he had briefly passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person.

His fortune reached about $340 billion in November 2021 as Tesla shares climbed. It later fell to around $124 billion in January 2023 following a decline in U.S. technology stocks and Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

His wealth increased again as the private valuation of SpaceX rose. Reports of a planned public offering pushed his fortune to about $638 billion in December 2025, before the completed IPO took it above $1 trillion.

Most Of The Fortune Remains In Shares

Musk’s wealth is largely made up of corporate holdings rather than cash. He said in February that less than 0.1% of his net worth was held in cash.

Alongside his SpaceX stake, Musk owns a major holding in Tesla, which has a market value of about $1.5 trillion. The source article valued his SpaceX holdings at approximately $821 billion and his Tesla position at about $284 billion.

He also owns stakes in Neuralink and The Boring Company, valued at roughly $3 billion each in the article’s breakdown. Many of his shares have been pledged as collateral for personal loans, while reported liabilities total about $3.5 billion.

Technology founders now account for seven of the world’s ten wealthiest people, including all six of the top positions. In 2015, only two people in the top ten had built their main fortunes in the technology industry.

Featured image credits: Wikipedia

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