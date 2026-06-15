Binance Exchange Launches bStocks Tokenized Securities: 1:1 Backing and 24/7 Trading

Binance Exchange today announced the admission to trading of bStocks, fully-backed tokenized securities representing select U.S. stocks issued by BTech Holdings Limited, a Binance group affiliate (“Issuer”). Eligible users can trade bStocks 24/7 and hold on Binance, self-custody them through BNB Chain-compatible wallets, and use them across supported DeFi applications.

First previewed in Binance’s recent announcement introducing U.S. equities trading, bStocks combines traditional investing with the flexibility of on-chain transferability. The launch also advances Binance’s mission to democratize access to financial opportunities across asset classes and market stages — from private-market exposure through Pre-IPO perpetuals, to public equities, to tokenized real-world assets.

Users can convert between supported underlying equities (purchased through Binance’s broker-dealer entity Nest Trading Limited) and bStocks at a 1:1 ratio with zero conversion fees. With fractional shares starting from as little as $5, bStocks makes investing more accessible.

The launch of bStocks follows regulatory approval of the Issuer’s prospectuses by the ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority. bStocks are designed as a Certificate over select U.S. stocks and ETFs. Each bStock is backed 1:1 by a corresponding underlying share held with a regulated custodian.

“Early demand for stocks trading on Binance shows that users want more flexible ways to access traditional markets,” said Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance. “bStocks are the next step in that evolution, bringing real-world assets on-chain while giving users greater portability and self-custody. As tokenization gains momentum, Binance is helping bridge traditional finance and crypto infrastructure in a way that is simple, secure, and user-driven.”

As standard BEP-20 tokens on BNB Chain, bStocks are compatible with wallets and on-chain applications across the ecosystem, with planned integrations to be announced progressively.

Corporate actions such as stock splits and dividend-related adjustments are processed automatically, helping users maintain continuous exposure without requiring manual action.

Binance is offering zero maker fees for the initial bStocks trading pairs for a limited time.

Disclaimer: bStocks Tokenized Securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR). bStocks are not stocks or shares and bStocks do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company. bStocks do not represent any affiliation with the underlying asset’s issuer. bStocks are offered through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM and are not offered in any other jurisdiction. No public offer is made outside of the ADGM. Tokenized Securities are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions on a secondary market basis only. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that accessing and trading Tokenized Securities is lawful in your jurisdiction before proceeding. Accessing this product from a jurisdiction in which it is prohibited or restricted does not create any liability or obligation on the part of Binance. Binance may restrict, suspend, reject, cancel, or unwind access or transactions if it is determined, in Binance’s sole discretion, that access or transactions may breach applicable law, product restrictions, eligibility criteria, sanctions requirements, or the relevant offering documents.

No information displayed in connection with Tokenized Securities is intended as an offer, solicitation, promotion, recommendation, or invitation to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction. Tokenized Securities are not offered, sold, distributed, made available, or accessible in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The Tokenized Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any U.S. state securities laws and a public offering of bStocks will not be conducted in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than the ADGM). By accessing this product, users represent and warrant that they are not a U.S. person, are not located in the United States, are not acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and will not access, purchase, sell, transfer, redeem, or otherwise transact in Tokenized Securities from within the United States.

For more information, see the Terms of Use, Exchange Rules, Exchange Procedures, relevant Prospectus (if applicable to you and understanding that the offer is only made in ADGM, no public offer is being made elsewhere and viewing the prospectus does not constitute an invitation or solicitation outside ADGM), bStocks Minting and Redemption Product Terms, Admission to Trading Notice and Risk Warning. If any of these links are inaccessible, users are encouraged to visit the main Binance website at https://www.binance.com for further information and updates.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by more than 320 million registered users in over 100 countries, Binance offers a wide range of products and services, including trading and finance, education, research, payments, institutional services, Web3 features, and more. Binance is dedicated to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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