Google Photos Combines Classic Search with AI for Faster Results

ByHilary Ong

Jul 1, 2025

After temporarily pausing its AI-powered “Ask Photos” feature due to performance concerns, Google has enhanced its ability to quickly return search results within Google Photos. The feature, unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference last year, lets users search their photo libraries with natural language, leveraging Google’s Gemini AI to understand image content and metadata.

Users reported the AI feature was often slow and unreliable. Google acknowledged these issues, pausing the rollout to improve speed, quality, and overall user experience. The goal was to restore the responsiveness of Google Photos’ classic search.

Merging Classic Search with AI

Google’s new approach combines the fast results of classic search for simple queries like “beach” or “dogs” with AI running in the background to handle more complex requests. For example, searching “white dog” will show instant results, later enhanced with AI-generated details such as pet names and photo dates. Users can switch back to classic search if they prefer.

The updated feature is now rolling out to more U.S. users. To use Ask Photos, users must be 18 or older, have their account language set to English, and enable Face Groups, which tags people and pets in their photos.

Author’s Opinion

Google’s blend of classic search speed with AI intelligence is a smart move. AI has great potential but still struggles with response times and accuracy. This hybrid approach keeps users satisfied by delivering quick results first, while AI adds value behind the scenes. It’s a model that could guide future AI tools toward balancing power with usability.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

