Claude Now Powered by ZoomInfo’s GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for AI Go-to-Market Workflows

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a two-way integration with Claude, Anthropic’s frontier AI assistant. Mutual customers can now bring ZoomInfo into Claude.ai through a native connector in the Claude connector directory, and they can enrich GTM Studio Audiences with their Claude.ai license by creating a Custom Data Connector. The infrastructure underneath both flows is GTM.AI , ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer.

GTM.AI exposes ZoomInfo’s verified data and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard Anthropic created, so any platform, agent, or workflow can plug in. The data backbone is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved records on more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, continuously refreshed and continuously queryable. Claude reads from that graph rather than from whatever a user pastes into a prompt.

ZoomInfo Intelligence Now Available Inside Claude. Mutual customers connect their ZoomInfo entitlement to Claude through the native connector listed in the Claude.ai connector directory. Once connected, a user asking Claude about a company, a contact, or a target account gets verified ZoomInfo data inside the response. Firmographics, technographics, contact records, and buying signals appear in the conversation. The same connector is available inside Claude Code, so developers building GTM scripts, agents, and workflows can call ZoomInfo through MCP without leaving the development environment. There is no separate enrichment pass and no CSV import.

Claude Signals Now Powered Into GTM Studio Audiences. Customers use their existing Claude.ai license to create a Custom Data Connector inside ZoomInfo’s GTM Studio. The connector pulls Claude.ai signals back into GTM Studio Audiences. Marketers and RevOps build audiences that include or exclude contacts based on what their teams are doing in Claude, then push the next campaign or outbound sequence against the updated audience. An audience built from stale signal wastes campaign spend, and pulling fresh signal keeps the audience aligned with what teams are actually researching and building.

The data quality argument runs underneath both directions. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. A frontier AI assistant answering GTM questions on stale data produces confident answers about the wrong companies and the wrong contacts at machine scale. Verified data turns those answers into intelligence a revenue team can act on. GTM.AI is the difference between an AI assistant that drives pipeline and one that produces plausible noise.

Claude joins dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace. The same governance applies everywhere. Access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging run consistently across every surface that consumes GTM.AI. Both directions of the Claude integration inherit that posture, and so does any future agent a customer builds. Customers maintain one governance plane across ZoomInfo, Claude, and the rest of their GTM stack.

That is the structural difference from a generic data integration. The native connector reads ZoomInfo entitlement directly inside Claude.ai and Claude Code. The Custom Data Connector pushes Claude signals directly back into GTM Studio Audiences. ZoomInfo, Claude, the CRM, and any AI agent the customer builds read from the same GTM Context Graph and write back under the same governance.

The Claude integration is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and Anthropic customers. The native connector is configured inside Claude.ai and Claude Code. The Custom Data Connector is configured inside ZoomInfo GTM Studio.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.