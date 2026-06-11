Chrona: Global Time Announces Global Expansion Across 176 Countries With People First Time Zone Platform

Chrona Expands Access to People First Global Connection Platform

Chrona: Global Time has announced the continued expansion of its people first time zone platform, now available in 176 countries on both Apple and Android devices. Developed to address the growing challenges of maintaining relationships across borders, the platform focuses on helping users stay connected with family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones living in different time zones.

The announcement comes at a time when international mobility, remote work, digital nomadism, global education, and distributed workforces continue to reshape how people communicate. While technology has made instant communication possible, coordinating conversations across different time zones remains a common challenge for millions of people worldwide.

Chrona was created to address that challenge by organizing time around people rather than locations.

A Personal Experience Inspired the Platform

The idea behind Chrona emerged from a recurring experience encountered by Founder John Michael Tabakian after relocating to London and spending time traveling internationally.

Conversations with family often began with uncertainty about local time differences. Questions such as “What time is it there?” or “I wasn’t sure if it was a good time to call” became increasingly common.

While numerous world clock applications existed, most required users to monitor cities, calculate time differences, and determine availability manually. According to Tabakian, these tools addressed geographic information but did not directly support the relationships that motivated communication in the first place.

This observation became the foundation for Chrona’s development.

Rather than focusing on locations, the platform focuses on the people users care about most. By presenting time information through personal connections, Chrona aims to simplify communication and reduce the uncertainty associated with reaching out across time zones.

“Technology has given us countless ways to communicate, but many people still hesitate before making a call because they are unsure whether it is the right time,” said John Michael Tabakian, Founder of Chrona. “Chrona was designed to remove that uncertainty and make staying connected feel easier and more natural.”

Responding to a More Global Lifestyle

Modern relationships increasingly span countries and continents. Families often live in different nations, students study abroad, military personnel serve overseas, and remote professionals collaborate with colleagues located around the world.

These shifts have created new communication challenges that traditional time tracking tools were not specifically designed to address.

Chrona seeks to support these evolving lifestyles by helping users quickly understand when contacts are likely available without requiring manual calculations or comparisons between multiple locations.

The platform is designed for a wide range of users, including international families, travelers, digital nomads, military families, long distance relationships, remote workers, and globally distributed teams.

As global mobility continues to increase, solutions that simplify communication logistics have become increasingly relevant for both personal and professional relationships.

Features Designed Around Human Connection

Chrona incorporates several features intended to make global communication more intuitive.

The platform allows users to organize time around important personal contacts rather than cities. Home Screen and Lock Screen widgets provide immediate visibility into relevant time zones without requiring users to open the application.

In addition, Chrona integrates one tap communication options that help users transition directly from viewing availability to initiating a call, message, or video conversation.

This approach reflects the company’s broader philosophy that technology should reduce friction in human relationships rather than add complexity.

The platform’s development has been guided by several core principles, including simplicity, reliability, human centered design, and accessibility for globally connected individuals.

Building the First Product From Nusara Labs LLC

Chrona represents the first public application launched by Nusara Labs LLC.

The company views the release as the beginning of a broader product roadmap focused on addressing modern challenges created by increasingly global lifestyles.

According to the company, additional applications are currently in development and are expected to launch in the future. These projects will continue exploring ways technology can support practical everyday needs while maintaining a focus on human centered experiences.

The expansion of Chrona across 176 countries marks an important milestone for the company as it establishes its presence in international markets.

The platform’s broad availability allows users across multiple regions to access the service regardless of where their families, friends, or colleagues may be located.

Supporting Meaningful Communication Across Borders

As communication technologies continue to evolve, the challenge of coordinating across time zones remains a persistent reality for many individuals and organizations.

Chrona’s development reflects a growing recognition that successful communication depends not only on access to technology but also on timing, context, and awareness of others’ availability.

By helping users understand when it is appropriate to connect, the platform aims to make long distance communication more intentional and less complicated.

The company’s mission remains focused on helping people stay connected to those who matter most, regardless of where they live in the world.

New users currently have access to introductory promotional pricing through the platform’s launch offer.

About Chrona: Global Time

Chrona is a global time and connection platform designed to help people stay connected across time zones. Built for international families, travelers, digital nomads, military families, remote workers, and globally distributed teams, Chrona focuses on people rather than places, helping users understand the best time to connect with those who matter most. The platform is available on Apple and Android devices in 176 countries worldwide. Additional information is available at https://getchrona.app . Updates can also be found on Facebook . General inquiries may be directed to admin@chronaglobaltime.com .