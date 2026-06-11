Grid My Business Earns G2 High Performer and Fastest Implementation Badges in Summer 2026

Grid My Business, a local SEO monitoring and operations platform, has earned 6 badges in G2’s Summer 2026 Reports across the Local Marketing and Local SEO categories. Recognition was based on verified user reviews collected through the G2 platform.

The platform appeared in 25 reports this season, up from 21 the previous season, with average ranking across comparable reports improving by 25 percent. Six of those reports resulted in badge recognition, spanning both the overall and small-business segments of each category.

Local Marketing

Grid® Report for Local Marketing | Summer 2026 — High Performer

Small-Business Grid® Report for Local Marketing | Summer 2026 — High Performer for Small Business

Small-Business Implementation Index for Local Marketing | Summer 2026 — Fastest Implementation for Small Business

Local SEO

Grid® Report for Local SEO | Summer 2026 — High Performer

Small-Business Grid® Report for Local SEO | Summer 2026 — High Performer for Small Business

Small-Business Implementation Index for Local SEO | Summer 2026 — Fastest Implementation for Small Business

User ratings driving the recognition include Ease of Use at 95 to 96 percent, Ease of Setup at 94 to 95 percent, and Ease of Admin at 93 percent across both categories. In Local SEO, Rank Tracking was the platform’s highest-rated individual feature at 93 percent overall and 94 percent in the small-business segment.

“We have always believed the best tool is one that users can start using without friction. This recognition reminds us why that matters, and we are grateful to every user who shared their feedback,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business.

The Fastest Implementation recognition reflects a direction the product has been moving consistently. The MCP Server gives AI tools direct access to live local SEO data without manual exports. Fixed-date keyword scanning locks recurring scans to a specific calendar date, removing drift from recurring reporting cycles. Review Stream and Bulk Action, both released earlier this year, follow the same logic: fewer manual steps across review monitoring and profile management at scale.

Businesses and agencies can get started at https://gridmybusiness.com.

About Grid My Business: Grid My Business is a comprehensive, all-in-one local SEO platform that empowers businesses and agencies to enhance their visibility in Google’s local search results. The tool offers a suite of powerful features, including lightning-fast and accurate geo-grid scans with flexible pins, local rank tracking, and AI-powered automation. With built-in support for Service Area Businesses (SABs) and comprehensive Google Business Profile management, it simplifies the process for brands to efficiently manage their local rankings, reviews, and business listings.