360in360 Immersive Experiences Announces New Keynote Programme “Expect the Unexpected” by David Wortley

360in360 Immersive Experiences has announced a new keynote speaking programme titled “Expect the Unexpected”, led by motivational speaker and futurologist David John Wortley. The programme expands the organisation’s portfolio of immersive talks focused on technology, society, and human development in the context of accelerating digital transformation.

The new speaking framework has been developed to address the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence, creativity, and human capability. It explores how audiences and organisations can interpret rapid technological change while maintaining a focus on human potential and adaptability. The programme is designed for corporate events, conferences, cruise enrichment audiences, and educational forums.

“Expect the Unexpected” forms part of a broader set of talks and presentations delivered by 360in360 Immersive Experiences, which continues to focus on experiential communication methods that combine storytelling, historical context, and emerging technology themes.

Narrative Approach and Audience Experience Design

The “Expect the Unexpected” programme is structured around narrative storytelling that draws from real world experiences across decades of technological and social change. The presentation style integrates historical reflection with contemporary analysis, creating a continuous thread between past industrial transformations and current developments in artificial intelligence.

The content approach is designed to be informative and reflective, incorporating examples from travel, education, healthcare, communication, and entertainment systems that have evolved during periods of rapid innovation. The narrative highlights how technological change has influenced society at multiple levels while encouraging reflection on future directions.

A key component of the programme is the use of storytelling techniques that incorporate lived experience, observation, and historical comparison. These elements are used to support audience engagement across a broad demographic range, from long standing professionals to younger audiences familiar with digital environments.

AI and the Fifth Industrial Revolution

A central theme within the new speaking programme is the concept of the fifth industrial revolution and its implications for human and machine interaction. The presentation examines how earlier industrial revolutions were defined by mechanisation and the replacement of manual processes, while the current phase introduces systems that operate as collaborative intelligence rather than standalone tools.

The programme explores how artificial intelligence is contributing to a shift in the relationship between people and technology, where systems learn from interaction and support human decision making, creativity, and problem solving. This shift is presented as a transition from tool based usage to collaborative engagement between humans and intelligent systems.

The narrative also considers how automation of routine tasks may create opportunities for increased focus on creativity, personalised work, and craft based activity. This includes discussion of how organisations may adapt by prioritising human centred skills such as empathy, ethical judgement, and innovation.

Presentation Themes and Learning Outcomes

“Expect the Unexpected” is structured to support a range of learning and engagement outcomes across different audience types. The programme is adaptable in length and format, with versions available from short introductory sessions to extended keynote presentations and interactive discussions.

Key thematic areas include historical comparisons between industrial eras, the evolving role of creativity in technology enabled environments, and the implications of artificial intelligence for organisational strategy and workforce development.

The presentations also incorporate reflective storytelling elements intended to illustrate the human dimension of technological change. These include references to experiences of success and failure encountered across professional and personal contexts, framed as part of broader learning narratives.

The overall objective is to provide audiences with frameworks for understanding change while considering how human potential can be developed in parallel with technological advancement.

Leadership and Professional Context

David John Wortley is a motivational speaker and futurologist with more than forty years of experience in technology strategy, digital innovation, and international speaking engagements. He is Chief Executive Officer and Founder of 360in360 Immersive Experiences, where he develops immersive communication approaches that combine storytelling with technology insight.

His professional background includes advisory roles in digital health, immersive technologies, and innovation strategy. He has contributed to international conferences across multiple regions and has held senior roles within organisations focused on digital medicine, health technology, and serious games development.

Wortley is also an author and researcher with published work addressing digital transformation, education systems, and the impact of emerging technologies on society. His speaking approach integrates these perspectives into accessible narratives designed for diverse audiences.

Access and Engagement Information

The “Expect the Unexpected” programme is available for booking across corporate events, conferences, educational programmes, and cruise enrichment sessions. The presentation can be tailored in duration and format depending on audience requirements and event structure.

Further information about speaking engagements and related programmes is available through the official website and professional channels listed below.

Upcoming Online Presentation Introduces “Expect the Unexpected” Keynote Themes

As part of the introduction of the new keynote programme, 360in360 Immersive Experiences is inviting professionals, educators, event organisers, business leaders, and technology stakeholders to attend an upcoming online presentation exploring the concepts behind “Expect the Unexpected.”

The session will provide an overview of the programme’s core themes, including artificial intelligence, the fifth industrial revolution, human potential, creativity, and the evolving relationship between people and intelligent technologies. Participants will also gain insight into the storytelling framework and audience engagement methodology that underpin the keynote experience.

Registration for the online presentation is available at: https://streamyard.com/watch/fPxm6iFf8aPA

The event is intended for individuals and organisations interested in understanding the societal, professional, and human implications of emerging technologies, while exploring new approaches to leadership, innovation, and lifelong learning in an era of accelerating change.

About 360in360 Immersive Experiences

360in360 Immersive Experiences is a speaking and experiential learning organisation founded by David John Wortley. The organisation focuses on developing immersive keynote presentations that combine storytelling, technology insight, and audience engagement design.

Its work explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and human development, with applications across business, education, and healthcare environments.

More information is available at 360in360 Immersive Experiences and David John Wortley . Professional updates are available via Facebook and LinkedIn or email: david@davidwortley.com