RoseBernard Studio Marks Inclusion of Founders in New Entrepreneurship Anthology

RoseBernard Studio celebrates the inclusion of co-founders, Robert Polacek and Justin Colombik, in the book The Entrepreneurial Edge: Real Founders Tell The Stories Behind Businesses That Endure , a business anthology featuring entrepreneurs reflecting on leadership, customer experience, design strategy, and long-term business growth.

The Entrepreneurial Edge

Polacek’s chapter, “The Innkeeper Mindset: Build a Business People Feel,” explores the role human connection plays in shaping lasting customer relationships. According to him, businesses are often remembered less for their systems or operational structures and more for the way people feel after interacting with them. Throughout the chapter, he explains that clarity, reassurance, and thoughtful communication can have a lasting impact on how customers experience a brand.

“The experience belongs to the person on the receiving end, not to the system that delivers it,” Polacek says. “Every interaction leaves a residue, whether it is designed or not.”

In the chapter, Polacek discusses how business growth can sometimes create distance between companies and the people they serve. From his perspective, founders often begin with close customer relationships, though expansion can gradually shift focus toward systems, metrics, and operational categories. He explains that businesses benefit when leadership continues to prioritize the human experience alongside efficiency and scale.

Polacek also reflects on how technology, automation, and internal workflows can support stronger customer experiences when they reduce friction and help people feel informed and supported throughout a process. He notes that leadership and workplace culture influence those interactions internally first, shaping how teams ultimately connect with customers externally.

“Entrepreneurs who understand this do not just deliver outcomes,” Polacek explains. “They deliver clarity, trust, and a sense of being cared for. Long after a transaction ends, people remember the businesses that made them feel understood and supported throughout the experience.”

Colombik’s chapter, “Narrative Is Infrastructure,” focuses on the relationship between storytelling, design strategy, and business identity. Drawing from nearly two decades of hospitality design experience, he explains that narrative provides the structure that helps creative work remain cohesive from concept through execution. According to Colombik, a strong narrative gives teams, clients, and projects a shared direction that informs decision-making at every stage.

In the chapter, Colombik discusses how context and specificity influence design outcomes across hospitality environments. He explains that projects often become more memorable when they reflect the culture, location, and emotional tone connected to a particular space rather than relying on temporary trends or generalized aesthetics. He also shares that narrative can shape everything from brand language and guest experience to physical layouts and operational flow.

“The story is not there to decorate the work,” Colombik writes in the chapter. “It is there to hold it together. It gives the project meaning, the team alignment, the client confidence, and the final experience a sense of place and purpose.”

RoseBernard Studio’s work across hospitality, branding, and design reflects many of the ideas explored throughout both chapters, including customer connection, intentional creative processes, and long-term business identity. The anthology brings together founders and business leaders from multiple industries sharing personal experiences and operational lessons from building enduring companies.

“Businesses grow through systems, but they endure through human connection,” Polacek says. “People may forget the process behind an interaction, but they remember whether they felt understood, supported, and genuinely cared for.”