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Homa Rassouli Expands Reverse Mortgage Services Across California and 48 states to Help Seniors Access Home Equity

ByEthan Lin

Jun 11, 2026

Homa Rassouli, a Bay Area-based reverse mortgage specialist with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, announced the continued expansion of her reverse mortgage services to homeowners across the greater Bay Area, including Marin County, San Francisco, Sonoma and Napa counties, Santa Clara County, and surrounding communities — as well as throughout California, with concierge support available in 48 states. With more than 40 years of experience in financial services and mortgage lending — including the last 20 years focused exclusively on reverse mortgages — Homa helps eligible homeowners convert their home equity into retirement income without requiring monthly mortgage payments.

The Bay Area presents a distinct opportunity for retirement-age homeowners. Property values across the region remain among the highest in the nation, which means many seniors are sitting on substantial home equity that could be accessed through a structured reverse mortgage loan. Homa works closely with clients throughout the region to determine whether a reverse mortgage is the right financial tool for their specific circumstances, offering a no-obligation consultation process built centered on education and informed decision-making.

Homa through Mutual of Omaha reverse mortgage offers a range of reverse mortgage products to accommodate diverse financial situations for the Bay Area homeowners. HECM loans — Home Equity Conversion Mortgages insured by the FHA and supervised by HUD — represent the most widely used reverse mortgage product and come with built-in consumer protections. For homeowners with higher-value properties, Mutual Mortgage Secure Equity provide access to equity beyond standard HECM lending limits. She also offers HECM for Purchase, a program that allows qualifying buyers to purchase a new home using reverse mortgage financing — an option that can be especially useful for those looking to downsize or relocate, without taking on a traditional monthly mortgage payment.

“My goal has always been to give clients the education they deserve so they can make wise and informed decisions,” said Homa Rassouli, Reverse Mortgage Specialist, NMLS #455497. “Whether someone is looking to eliminate their monthly mortgage payment, extend a retirement portfolio, or simply age in place in the home they love, a reverse mortgage can be a powerful tool — but only when it’s the right fit. That’s why I spend the time necessary to understand each client’s individual needs before making any recommendation.”

Homa began her mortgage career at Wells Fargo Bank, where she was recognized as a Top Producer for more than two decades. At Mutual of Omaha Homa has been the recipient of the prestigious “President’s Club” honor for the past 20 consecutive years and is a trusted name in the industry, known as a reliable resource for retirees. She remains actively involved in professional and community organizations throughout the Bay Area, including financial planning, real estate, and senior advocacy groups. Homa maintains active affiliations with the Novato and San Rafael Chambers of Commerce, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors for Marin and North Bay, The Marin County State Planning Council, the Marin Bar Association, Marin Realtors, North Bay Realtors, CAL CPA, and the Section on Aging.

Homa Rassouli offers free, no-obligation consultations to help homeowners and their families explore their options, understand eligibility requirements, and address common misconceptions about reverse mortgages.

Contact Information

Name: Homa Rassouli

Email: hrassouli@mutualmortgage.com

Organization: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

Phone: 415-223-9481 NMLS: #455497

Address: 7250 Redwood Blvd Suite 300, Novato, CA 94945

Website: https://homarassouli.com/

Borrower, must occupy home as primary residence and remain current on property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, the costs of home maintenance, and any HOA fees. Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Inc., NMLS ID 1025894. These materials are not from HUD or FHA and were not approved by HUD, FHA, or any Government Agency. For licensing information, go to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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