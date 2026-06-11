360in360 Immersive Experiences Announces “Expect the Unexpected” Keynote Series on AI and Human Potential

360in360 Immersive Experiences has announced a new keynote speaking direction titled “Expect the Unexpected,” developed under the creative leadership of motivational speaker and futurologist David John Wortley. The series focuses on inspiring and entertaining presentations that explore artificial intelligence, human potential, and the evolving relationship between people and technology during what is described as the 5th Industrial Revolution.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in executive communication and experiential speaking formats, where audiences increasingly seek presentations that combine insight, storytelling, and emotional engagement. The “Expect the Unexpected” approach is positioned as a flexible keynote and workshop framework designed for corporate events, conferences, and enrichment programmes across international audiences.

At the centre of this development is a focus on the transformation of communication, education, travel, health, entertainment, and society, as seen through the lens of exponential technological change. The programme draws on real world experiences and historical reflection to connect past industrial shifts with present day developments in artificial intelligence.

A Philosophy Rooted in Storytelling and Human Experience

David John Wortley’s approach to speaking is grounded in a long standing passion for storytelling and human experience. His presentations are designed to be entertaining, insightful, and thought provoking, combining humour with reflection to engage audiences of different ages and backgrounds.

The “Expect the Unexpected” philosophy is built around the idea that audiences respond most strongly to narratives that reflect real life journeys, including moments of triumph, challenge, and transformation. Wortley draws on a wide range of personal and professional experiences gathered over decades of work in technology strategy, innovation, and international speaking engagements.

His talks often explore how technology has reshaped everyday life, including communication systems, education models, healthcare delivery, and global mobility. These themes are presented through storytelling techniques that aim to make complex technological concepts accessible without requiring technical expertise.

The approach is also informed by a belief that both success and failure play an equal role in shaping understanding, and that human development is strengthened through reflection on lived experience.

The 5th Industrial Revolution and the Human Machine Relationship

A central theme of the keynote series is the concept of the 5th Industrial Revolution, described as a transition from mastering machines to partnering with intelligence. This perspective examines how artificial intelligence is changing the relationship between humans and technology.

Earlier industrial revolutions were defined by the replacement or augmentation of human physical labour through mechanical systems. In contrast, the current phase is characterised by intelligent systems that learn, adapt, and collaborate with users. This shift introduces a new paradigm where technology is no longer only a tool but also an interactive partner in decision making and creativity.

The narrative highlights a historical comparison between the first industrial revolution, which displaced aspects of artisanal craftsmanship, and the current AI driven transformation, which is seen as enabling a renewed focus on creativity, personalisation, and high value human centred work.

Within this context, artificial intelligence is presented as a catalyst for what is described as a renaissance of craft, where automation of repetitive tasks allows individuals and organisations to redirect attention toward innovation, empathy, ethics, and creative problem solving.

Audience Experience and Presentation Style

The “Expect the Unexpected” keynote series is structured to deliver a multi dimensional audience experience that blends education, entertainment, and reflection. Presentations are designed to be adaptable, ranging from short 10 minute insights to full hour long keynote sessions and interactive discussions.

The delivery style incorporates storytelling, historical anecdotes, and observational commentary on technological change. This includes references to lived experiences across decades of innovation, as well as comparative insights into how different generations have experienced technological disruption.

The content is designed to resonate with a broad audience spectrum, from long established professionals with historical perspective to digitally native audiences familiar with emerging technologies. By combining narrative flow with conceptual insights, the presentations aim to maintain engagement while supporting deeper understanding of complex themes.

A key aspect of the approach is the use of metaphor and real world examples to illustrate abstract technological concepts. This helps audiences connect personal experience with broader structural changes taking place in global economies and societies.

Global Speaking Experience and Applied Insight

David John Wortley brings more than forty years of experience in technology strategy and innovation to the development of the “Expect the Unexpected” keynote series. His professional background spans roles in digital health, immersive technologies, education systems, and sustainable development initiatives.

He has delivered keynote presentations at more than one hundred international conferences across Europe, North America, and Asia. His speaking work is recognised for translating complex technological trends into accessible narratives that support learning and engagement across diverse audiences.

His career includes leadership positions such as Non Executive Director at World Lifestyle Medicine Education Services, Vice President of the International Society of Digital Medicine, Director of the Health and Wellbeing Technology Centre at IORMA Global Futures, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 360in360 Immersive Experiences.

He is also the author of Gadgets to God, a reflective work examining the evolution of technology and its influence on society over recent decades.

Booking and Engagement Format

The “Expect the Unexpected” keynote series is available for corporate events, conferences, cruise enrichment programmes, and interactive workshops. Sessions can be tailored in duration and structure depending on audience requirements, ranging from short keynote snapshots to extended interactive discussions and facilitated sessions.

The format is designed to accommodate both inspirational speaking and strategic insight delivery, making it suitable for leadership development programmes, innovation events, and cross generational audience engagement.

Live Registration Opportunity for Industry Professionals

As part of the launch of the “Expect the Unexpected” keynote series, 360in360 Immersive Experiences has opened registration for an upcoming online presentation introducing key themes explored within the programme.

The session will provide attendees with an opportunity to gain insight into David John Wortley’s perspective on artificial intelligence, the 5th Industrial Revolution, and the evolving relationship between human potential and intelligent technologies. Participants will also learn more about the keynote framework, audience engagement approach, and the practical applications of the programme for conferences, leadership events, educational institutions, and professional development initiatives.

Registration for the online event is available at: https://streamyard.com/watch/fPxm6iFf8aPA

The presentation is intended for business leaders, educators, innovation professionals, event organisers, technology stakeholders, and individuals interested in understanding the societal and human implications of emerging technologies.

About 360in360 Immersive Experiences

360in360 Immersive Experiences is a professional speaking and experiential communication organisation founded by David John Wortley. The organisation focuses on immersive keynote development, storytelling frameworks, and audience engagement methodologies designed to enhance communication impact in professional and educational environments.

Its work spans artificial intelligence, digital transformation, immersive learning, healthcare innovation, and sustainable development. The organisation explores how narrative driven communication can support understanding of complex global trends and technological change.

More information is available at 360in360 Immersive Experiences and David John Wortley . Professional updates are available via Facebook and LinkedIn or email: david@davidwortley.com