DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Microsoft Says Farewell to the Windows Blue Screen of Death

ByHilary Ong

Jul 1, 2025

Microsoft Says Farewell to the Windows Blue Screen of Death

Microsoft is retiring its iconic blue screen of death, the error screen Windows users have dreaded since the early 1990s. The company announced it will replace the blue screen with a new black version to streamline the experience of unexpected restarts on Windows 11 devices.

Faster Restarts and Refreshed Design

The updated black screen, planned for release this summer on Windows 11 24H2 devices, aims to make restarting easier and faster. Microsoft says it will reduce downtime during restarts to around two seconds for most users, cutting disruption significantly. The user interface will also align more closely with the modern Windows 11 design.

The blue screen became a familiar, if unwelcome, symbol of system errors — recently seen worldwide after a faulty CrowdStrike update caused widespread crashes in July 2024. Longtime Microsoft developer Raymond Chen notes the blue screen dates back to the early 1990s, marking decades of computer troubleshooting history.

What The Author Thinks

While many will miss the classic blue screen as a nostalgic part of computing history, this change reflects Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to user experience and efficiency. A faster, less disruptive restart process is a welcome improvement, showing that even legendary tech icons must evolve to meet modern expectations.

Featured image credit: Alpha via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

As Heatwaves Paralyze Global North, PetaBencana.id, a Lifesaving Innovation from Indonesia Shows the Way Forward
Jul 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
BBC Launches Paid Subscription Service for US Website Users
Jul 1, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Xingwen Guo is Blending Finance and AI to Form a New Approach to Financial Management
Jul 1, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801