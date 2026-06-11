ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed that the Salesforce Agentforce Prospecting Agent is now generally available, powered by GTM.AI as the GTM context layer beneath every account and contact recommendation it makes. Mutual customers get verified contact, company, intent, and Scoops data inside Agentforce by default, with no separate enrichment pass and no CSV import.

The Prospecting Agent is an autonomous AI sales agent that runs inside Salesforce. It builds a daily prioritized queue of accounts and contacts, explains the “why now” rationale on each row, and drafts personalized outreach against verified data. It automates the highest-volume, lowest-judgment parts of a traditional SDR workflow. Reps keep ownership of the conversation, the relationship, and the close.

GTM.AI as the headless context layer. GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It exposes ZoomInfo’s verified data graph and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol, so any platform, agent, or workflow can plug in. The data backbone is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, continuously updated and continuously queryable. A governance plane sits above it, applying access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging consistently across every surface that consumes GTM.AI.

Each queue row carries two columns of cited reasoning. “Why this account” explains in plain language why the account is on the list, grounded in concrete signals like BDR team size, year-over-year growth, technology footprint, CRM activity, funding events, executive moves, and active intent. “Why this prospect” explains why the named contact is the right person to reach, combining Salesforce engagement history with GTM.AI signals like job changes, new champions, and intent surges. Every signal cites its source.

The data foundation is the point. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. A manual SDR running off a stale list pays for the mistake one bad call at a time. An autonomous agent running off the same stale data produces thousands of incorrect outreaches a day, erodes brand trust at machine scale, and trains reps to ignore its output. Verified, continuously refreshed data through the GTM Context Graph is the structural fix, and every “why now” the agent surfaces traces back to a source the rep can pressure-test.

With this integration, Salesforce customers running Agentforce inherit the same data foundation that already powers HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot Studio, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Outreach AI, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, and ChatGPT. The named partnership is one of dozens of completed integrations on the same infrastructure, with the same governance applied everywhere. The differentiation is not the agent. It is the verified, connected picture of the market underneath it.

Early adopter Perk reports that the Prospecting Agent generated 60% of its outbound pipeline in the first two weeks of use. The metric measures pipeline, not activity, meetings booked, or clicks. The Salesforce Agentforce Prospecting Agent is now available to Salesforce customers running Agentforce, with ZoomInfo’s GTM.AI wired in as the GTM context layer by default.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.