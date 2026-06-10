OpenUp Windows Experiencing High Demand as Homeowners and Contractors Prep for Summer

As homeowners continue investing in functional indoor-outdoor living spaces, OpenUp® Windows is seeing increased nationwide demand for modern pass-through window systems ahead of the summer season. The company reports that several of its most popular configurations are already experiencing higher demand than expected as consumers prioritize home upgrades that improve entertaining, airflow, and natural light.

Known for its innovative window systems, OpenUp® Windows offers specialized pass-through window solutions designed to connect kitchens, patios, bars, and outdoor entertainment areas. These systems are increasingly becoming a preferred feature in residential remodels and new construction projects focused on open-concept living.

The growing popularity of the pass through window category reflects changing homeowner preferences toward multifunctional spaces that support both convenience and social interaction. By creating a seamless connection between indoor kitchens and outdoor areas, pass-through windows provide practical functionality while enhancing the overall design of the home.

Among the company’s most sought-after products is the gas strut window system, which utilizes advanced gas strut technology to allow smooth upward-opening operation. Engineered to hold open at a full 90-degree angle, the window doubles as a functional canopy while creating a spacious serving and entertaining opening. The design maximizes visibility and ventilation, making it especially popular for outdoor kitchens, pool houses, bars, and modern residential renovations.

OpenUp® Windows continues to focus on combining durability, performance, and contemporary architectural aesthetics. Manufactured with premium materials and engineered for long-term use, the company’s systems are designed to meet the needs of homeowners seeking both style and functionality.

“Homeowners are increasingly prioritizing upgrades that improve how they use their living spaces,” said Adam from OpenUp® Windows. “Pass-through windows create a natural connection between indoor and outdoor environments, making them one of the most practical and visually impactful upgrades before summer.”

In addition to enhancing entertaining spaces, many homeowners are also choosing these systems to increase natural light, improve airflow, and modernize older kitchen layouts. As seasonal demand accelerates, OpenUp® Windows encourages customers to begin planning projects early due to increased interest in custom configurations and larger opening systems.

The company serves customers across the United States through its online platform and continues to support contractors, architects, designers, and homeowners with specialized window solutions tailored to residential and commercial projects.

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