Taylor Pump and Lift Marks 39 Years with Annual Open House

Earlier this month, Taylor Pump and Lift hosted its annual Open House event in Concord, North Carolina, as the company celebrated 39 years of serving customers across the heavy equipment service and lubrication industry.

The event brought together customers, vendors, employees, and community members for customer appreciation dinners, vendor displays, and time with the TPL team. Guests were welcomed inside the company’s shop, where the event was held, creating a relaxed setting for conversations with the people behind Taylor Pump and Lift.

The two-day gathering also highlighted the company’s history as a family-operated business and its long-standing relationships across the industries it serves.

For Taylor Pump and Lift, the annual Open House is a way to thank the customers, vendors, and community members who continue to support the business year after year.

“While we connect with many of our customers and vendors directly throughout the year, Open House is our largest (and most favorite) opportunity to also connect with our community and those who are often employed by our customer base. They’re the ones on the ground everyday using our products, and we value their feedback as well as their loyalty. The way we see it, there’s no better way to show our appreciation and give back to everyone that supports our business than with good food, great camaraderie, and a healthy dose of southern hospitality.” Cory Lambert, Marketing Specialist

The event also included food, ice cream, dinners, and customer and vendor awards held across both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Taylor Pump and Lift serves customers across multiple industries with custom mobile lubrication equipment, repair services, parts support, and fluid handling systems designed to keep maintenance operations moving efficiently in the field.

“The key differentiating factor between TPL and other manufacturers is that we really do treat every customer exactly the way we’d treat a family member: with honesty, support, trust, and fairness. We don’t just hand over a product (that may or may not be what works best) and then wipe our hands clean of the deal. We listen, make adjustments where others would say “it can’t be done”, and remain transparent about what is and is not recommended based on more than three decades in the industry. Customers can feel when they’re just a number or a dollar sign – but they also recognize when they’re being treated well and valued, which is exactly what we strive to achieve every single day.” – Jeff Taylor, Jr. VP, Operations

The company says the event gives customers and local visitors the opportunity to connect with the TPL staff and vendor partners who help keep the business operating smoothly.

Many people know the company through its trucks, equipment, or service work, but the Open House creates space for conversations outside of a jobsite or service call.

About Taylor Pump and Lift

Taylor Pump and Lift is a custom manufacturer of mobile lubrication equipment serving industries that keep equipment and operations moving every day. The company designs and builds custom lube trucks, lube skids, and fluid management systems tailored to customer needs, timelines, and budgets. With more than 39 years of experience in the heavy equipment servicing and lubrication industry, Taylor Pump and Lift combines craftsmanship, industry knowledge, and customer service to deliver dependable equipment and support.