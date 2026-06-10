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SEORav Launches in the UK: the AI CMO That Gets Brands Cited by AI, Not Just Ranked on Google

ByEthan Lin

Jun 10, 2026

SEORav, a UK-based AI CMO for founders and small teams, has launched with a mission: to stop businesses from going invisible now that buyers ask ChatGPT for recommendations instead of Googling them. It’s the marketing hire they keep meaning to make and can’t afford — running keyword and competitor research, writing and publishing content at scale, and doing the part rivals skip: engineering that content to actually get cited by AI. A limited founding-member window opens from launch.

The timing isn’t an accident. Per G2’s March 2026 survey of 1,000+ B2B buyers, 51% now start buying inside an AI chatbot, not a search engine; 71% use AI to research vendors; and 69% chose a different vendor than planned based on what the AI said. One in three bought from a company they’d never heard of until the chatbot introduced them.

The shortlist that once took a week of Googling now gets built in nine seconds by a machine with no obligation to mention you. Most aren’t mentioned: the 2X AI Index found 96% of B2B companies are invisible in early AI discovery — terrifying, unless you’re in the 4%. Engines name only 3–4 brands per answer (BrightEdge/Amsive). That’s not ten blue links you can sneak onto at position eight. It’s a guest list.

Most SEO tools optimise to rank. A newer crop will track whether AI mentions you — useful, like a doctor who diagnoses you then leaves the room. SEORav does both, then does what everyone filed under “phase two”: engineers content to get quoted.

“Content always quietly fell apart at my startups,” says founder Shravane Balabasqer. “I’d need thirty articles a month and manage three. Freelancers ghosted, agencies wanted a mortgage, AI tools produced confident beige nonsense. So we published nothing — also a strategy, a bad one. Tracking AI visibility while doing nothing is a smoke alarm with no fire escape. We skipped to fixing it.”

One platform, six fewer invoices: keyword and competitor analysis on real data; programmatic SEO at scale; Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) so AI lifts clean, citable answers; and citation tracking across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. Every article is graded on a 22-signal scorecard before publishing — a firewall against the AI slop Google now penalises.

Founding spots are limited. So is the AI’s guest list. Get on both.

About SEORav

SEORav is a UK-based AI content marketing platform that acts as an “AI CMO” for founders and small teams — handling keyword and competitor research, content production at scale, AEO, and AI citation tracking across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. It is built for the next era of organic discovery, where being cited by AI matters as much as being ranked by search engines.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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