KTC Unveils MEGAPAD A32Q7 Max: 32-Inch 4K Smart Portable TV for Full-Home Scenarios

KTC , a professional display brand, officially launches the all-new MEGAPAD A32Q7 Max, a 32-inch 4K smart portable TV. Featuring a rare large-size movable design, certified Google ecosystem, and long-lasting cord-free battery performance, the product covers four core household scenarios — immersive home streaming, home fitness, remote conferencing, and online learning. It fills the market gap for large-screen wireless smart displays and elevates the overall smart home experience.

I.Premium Core Specs Delivers True Full-Home Wireless Freedom

The MEGAPAD A32Q7 Max is equipped with flagship-level hardware to bring outstanding practical advantages:

Google EDLA Certified Ecosystem : Preloaded with complete GMS Google services, the device supports unlimited downloads of streaming, fitness, and office applications. With official security updates, the stable and fully compliant ecosystem perfectly matches overseas user habits.

: Preloaded with complete GMS Google services, the device supports unlimited downloads of streaming, fitness, and office applications. With official security updates, the stable and fully compliant ecosystem perfectly matches overseas user habits. 9500mAh Large Battery for Long-Lasting Cord-Free Usage : Built-in high-capacity lithium battery completely eliminates cable restrictions. Paired with a silent rolling stand, the screen can be effortlessly moved and placed anywhere across the living room, bedroom, study, and more.

: Built-in high-capacity lithium battery completely eliminates cable restrictions. Paired with a silent rolling stand, the screen can be effortlessly moved and placed anywhere across the living room, bedroom, study, and more. 32-Inch 4K Ultra HD Display: Delivers ultra-sharp and delicate visual quality, perfectly adapting to all daily scenarios including entertainment, fitness workouts, remote work, and online study.

II. Four Core Household Scenarios Cover All Daily Lifestyle Needs

Combining flexible mobility, cord-free endurance, high-definition visuals, and integrated audio-video hardware, the MEGAPAD A32Q7 Max fully adapts to diverse home usage scenarios and meets modern demands for mobile entertainment, leisure, work and study.

Full-Home Streaming & Immersive Entertainment : Breaking the fixed installation and cable limitations of traditional TVs, the screen can be freely moved to bedrooms, bay windows and other spaces. Users can enjoy big-screen movies and series anytime, creating a flexible and private home cinema.

: Breaking the fixed installation and cable limitations of traditional TVs, the screen can be freely moved to bedrooms, bay windows and other spaces. Users can enjoy big-screen movies and series anytime, creating a flexible and private home cinema. Optimized Home Fitness Experience : Fully compatible with mainstream fitness and yoga applications. It supports horizontal and vertical screen rotation, ensuring clearer viewing for workout follow-along sessions, enabling users to build a professional home fitness space with ease.

: Fully compatible with mainstream fitness and yoga applications. It supports horizontal and vertical screen rotation, ensuring clearer viewing for workout follow-along sessions, enabling users to build a professional home fitness space with ease. Efficient Remote Conferencing Without Extra Peripherals : Integrated with a high-definition camera and noise-canceling microphone, the screen supports instant video meetings and cross-region video calls without additional accessories, delivering crisp visuals and clear audio for seamless home office collaboration.

: Integrated with a high-definition camera and noise-canceling microphone, the screen supports instant video meetings and cross-region video calls without additional accessories, delivering crisp visuals and clear audio for seamless home office collaboration. High-Definition Online Learning for Family Education: Supporting multi-protocol wireless screen casting, it allows one-click projection of mobile and computer courseware onto the 4K large screen. Paired with high-quality video calling functions, it provides a more comfortable and clearer viewing experience for children’s online courses and remote tutoring.

III. Competitive Advantages Over LG StanbyME2

The LG StanbyME2 is a popular 27-inch QHD rolling lifestyle screen with an original US launch price of $999.99. It runs on closed webOS, delivers a maximum of only 4 hours of cord-free battery life, and comes without a built-in camera. Consumers have to buy an extra external USB webcam to make video calls.

KTC MEGAPAD A32Q7 Max boasts remarkable edges as below:

Display: 32-inch native 4K UHD panel against rival’s 27-inch QHD screen; Ecosystem: Full open Google-certified ecosystem versus LG’s locked proprietary system; Audio & Video Setup: Preinstalled integrated camera and microphones, while LG needs extra payment for add-on cameras.

The brand-new KTC MEGAPAD A32Q7 Max is now available on KTC’s official website us.ktcplay.com. Tailored for fitness lovers, remote workers and families, it delivers a flexible all-scenario mobile big-screen experience and elevates your smart home lifestyle.