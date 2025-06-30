Threads Introduces Separate Hidden Words Management from Instagram, Adds Time Limits

Threads, Meta’s competitor to X, now offers a Hidden Words feature that works separately from Instagram. This setting lets users filter out posts containing specific words, phrases, or emojis they prefer not to see across feeds, searches, profiles, and replies on Threads alone.

Previously, the Hidden Words filters applied jointly to both Instagram and Threads, but now users can personalize content visibility on each platform independently.

New Option to Temporarily Snooze Filters

Threads has added the ability to set expiration times on Hidden Words filters. Users can choose to have filters automatically lift after 30 days, effectively “snoozing” them.

This is particularly useful for avoiding temporary spoilers, such as those for a TV show, while allowing users to re-enable related content later when they’re ready.

The update follows Threads’ recent testing of a standalone direct message inbox separate from Instagram’s DMs. These changes suggest Meta is positioning Threads as a more independent platform.

As it competes with X, Threads has introduced features like integration with the fediverse—allowing users to view and search posts from outside networks—and is testing spoiler text. Creators can now also share links on Threads and monitor engagement through click tracking.

What The Author Thinks Allowing users to control content filters separately and temporarily on Threads is a thoughtful way to enhance personalization without alienating Instagram users. This move signals Meta’s intent to make Threads its own distinct platform, giving users more autonomy and building features that cater specifically to its community’s needs. However, success will depend on how well Threads continues to innovate beyond Instagram’s shadow and differentiate itself from competitors.

Featured image credit: Heute

