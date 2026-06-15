World Cup Advertisers Turn Commercials Into Star-Studded Mini-Movies

Nike and other major brands are releasing lengthy, celebrity-filled campaigns around the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, with commercials increasingly presented as entertainment rather than conventional product advertising.

Nike’s six-minute “Rip the Script” film brings together Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Central Cee, Lisa from Blackpink, and the fictional football coach Ted Lasso. Channing Tatum appears as Haaland’s supposed stunt double before the Manchester City striker enters the match near the end.

Brands Build Large Entertainment Campaigns

Nike said in its official campaign announcement that the production includes more than 30 athletes, actors, former players, and young footballers. The campaign was created with advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy.

Adidas has taken a similar approach with its five-minute “Backyard Legends” campaign. The film features Timothée Chalamet assembling a team that includes Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Trinity Rodman.

Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi also appear, alongside a digitally recreated younger version of David Beckham. Other World Cup campaigns have come from Palace Skateboards, England, Brahma, Budweiser, Pepsi, Lay’s, Lego, Instacart, and Irn-Bru.

Advertising Focuses More On Entertainment

Caleb Jensen, an executive creative director at Wieden+Kennedy, compared the activity among advertisers to a separate World Cup. Brands are competing to capture viewers’ attention before and during the tournament.

Advertising journalist Gurjit Degun said companies are producing entertaining content rather than relying only on traditional commercials. Products remain visible, but the films also focus on lifestyle, fan culture, music, and well-known personalities.

The approach resembles major Super Bowl campaigns, particularly because the United States is one of the tournament’s host countries. Shorter edits can run during television breaks while directing viewers to full versions online.

Celebrity Casts Help Campaigns Stand Out

Tom Berendsen, managing director of production company Business/Club, said brands need to entertain audiences who dislike feeling that they are being sold something. Companies are therefore working with directors and studios experienced in music videos, short films, and feature productions.

Berendsen said culturally recognised ambassadors can help campaigns gain attention in a crowded advertising market, though assembling large casts and cinematic productions can be expensive. Nike previously used a similar format for its 2010 “Write the Future” campaign, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Irn-Bru Focuses On Scottish Supporters

Irn-Bru followed a different route for Scotland’s first Men’s World Cup appearance in 28 years. Its campaign features Susan Boyle singing a version of the brand’s older jingle, with appearances from John McGinn, Alex Kapranos, Paul Black, and Kevin Oakes.

Shelley Smoler, chief creative officer at Lucky Generals, said the campaign focuses on Scottish supporters rather than elite players. It draws on their travel plans, spending, lack of sleep, and expectations around the tournament.

Nike and Irn-Bru have indicated that more campaign material could appear as the World Cup progresses. Smoler said future content may be adjusted for different stages of the competition.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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