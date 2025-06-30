DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in Ads on X

ByHilary Ong

Jun 30, 2025

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in Ads on X

Starting this Friday, the platform X will no longer permit hashtags in advertisements.

Elon Musk announced the update on his own account, describing hashtags as an “esthetic nightmare.” This move is part of Musk’s ongoing rebranding efforts since he acquired the platform in 2022.

Mixed Reactions from Advertisers and Users

It remains uncertain how much this change will impact advertisers. For some, hashtags have been useful tools to boost engagement and draw in viewers. Others argue that hashtags offered minimal value in advertising on the platform.

Musk has previously expressed strong opinions about hashtags. In December, he called them “ugly” and urged users to stop using them altogether.

While hashtags will be banned in paid advertisements, regular posts on X can continue using them, at least for the time being.

Author’s Opinion

Removing hashtags from ads might improve the visual appeal Musk desires, but it risks limiting advertisers’ ability to reach niche audiences and leverage trending topics. Hashtags have long been a staple in digital marketing for expanding reach, and dismissing them as mere “esthetic nightmares” overlooks their strategic value. This move may please some users seeking a cleaner look, but advertisers will need to adapt quickly to maintain engagement.

Featured image credit: TipRanks

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Jeff Bezos Reportedly Reaches Out to Trump Following Public Feud with Musk
Jun 30, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
AI Companionship Usage Is Far Lower Than Commonly Perceived
Jun 30, 2025 Hilary Ong
YouTube to Restrict Live Streaming for Certain Children Soon
Jun 30, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801