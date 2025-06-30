Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in Ads on X

Starting this Friday, the platform X will no longer permit hashtags in advertisements.

Elon Musk announced the update on his own account, describing hashtags as an “esthetic nightmare.” This move is part of Musk’s ongoing rebranding efforts since he acquired the platform in 2022.

Mixed Reactions from Advertisers and Users

It remains uncertain how much this change will impact advertisers. For some, hashtags have been useful tools to boost engagement and draw in viewers. Others argue that hashtags offered minimal value in advertising on the platform.

Musk has previously expressed strong opinions about hashtags. In December, he called them “ugly” and urged users to stop using them altogether.

While hashtags will be banned in paid advertisements, regular posts on X can continue using them, at least for the time being.

Author’s Opinion Removing hashtags from ads might improve the visual appeal Musk desires, but it risks limiting advertisers’ ability to reach niche audiences and leverage trending topics. Hashtags have long been a staple in digital marketing for expanding reach, and dismissing them as mere “esthetic nightmares” overlooks their strategic value. This move may please some users seeking a cleaner look, but advertisers will need to adapt quickly to maintain engagement.

