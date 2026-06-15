Spain Tourism Heads For Another Record As Housing Tensions Grow

Spain could receive 100 million international tourists in 2026 as geopolitical instability redirects some travellers from the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean. The expected growth is also adding pressure to a domestic dispute over housing, congestion, and the effect of visitor numbers on local communities.

Spain welcomed approximately 97 million international tourists in 2025, setting another annual record. The country remains the world’s second-most visited destination behind France, while Benidorm continues to attract large numbers of British and other European holidaymakers.

International Arrivals Continue To Rise

Official Spanish tourism figures show that foreign arrivals have recovered rapidly since the pandemic. Benidorm, which has around 77,000 residents, can hold nearly five times that population during the busiest part of summer.

Fede Fuster, president of the local tourism association, expects Spain to approach 100 million visitors this year. He said international crises have previously increased bookings because travellers view Spain as a safer alternative.

Spain received 9.1 million international visitors in April, according to the National Statistics Institute. That was 5.2% higher than in April 2025 and represented an additional 450,000 travellers.

Francisco Femenia-Serra, a geography lecturer at Madrid’s Complutense University, said some tourists who might have chosen Turkey, Egypt, or other regional destinations could travel to Spain instead. Dubai International Airport recorded a 66% drop in passenger numbers in March after flights and bookings were reduced.

Tourism Supports Spain’s Economy

Tourism generated €200.7 billion in Spain during 2024, equal to 12.6% of GDP. The sector also supported more than 2.7 million jobs, according to Spain’s tourism satellite account.

This activity has contributed to Spain’s recent economic growth, which has exceeded that of France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. However, higher fuel costs could eventually make international travel more expensive for European households.

Residents Raise Housing Concerns

Public opposition to high visitor numbers has increased since 2024, with protests taking place in Barcelona, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, and other coastal destinations. A 2024 YouGov survey found that 28% of Spaniards viewed foreign tourism negatively, while two-thirds expressed sympathy with the protests.

Residents have linked tourism to crowded city centres, environmental pressure, and rising housing costs. Jordi Vila of the Sindicat de Llogateres tenants’ group said landlords increasingly set rents according to what foreign visitors can pay rather than local salaries.

Spain fined Airbnb about €65 million in 2025 for advertising unlicensed properties. Barcelona also plans to let the licences for more than 10,000 tourist apartments expire by November 2028, returning those properties to the residential market. Property groups have warned that the policy could reduce competitiveness and cost jobs.

Local authorities are also restricting new tourist accommodation permits and raising visitor taxes. Tourism groups have called for improved relations between the industry and residents, while activists argue that stronger measures are still required.

Featured image credits: PxHere

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