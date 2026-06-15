UK Watchdog Investigates Ryanair Fees For Parents Sitting With Children

The UK’s competition watchdog is investigating whether Ryanair unfairly charges parents to sit beside their children on flights. The Competition and Markets Authority said the airline’s mandatory family seat typically costs an accompanying adult about £8 each way.

Ryanair rejected the concerns and said its family seating policy complies with applicable laws. The investigation is at an early stage, and the regulator has not concluded that the airline breached consumer law.

CMA Examines Mandatory Family Seat Fee

Under Ryanair’s family seating policy, children aged two to 11 receive free reserved seats beside an accompanying adult. However, at least one adult in the booking must pay to reserve a seat.

The adult can select adjacent seats for up to four children on the same booking without additional seat reservation fees. Ryanair said this means families pay for only one adult seat rather than every seat in the group.

The CMA investigation will consider whether the required adult fee is an unfair contract term. It will also examine whether parents are effectively paying for Ryanair to meet child safety and disability-related obligations under aviation rules.

Regulator Reviews How Price Is Displayed

The CMA said it understands that Ryanair is the only major airline operating from the UK that imposes this type of charge. Other airlines may place children beside a parent or guardian without charging, or allocate seats together automatically during booking.

The watchdog will also investigate whether the fee is added later during the booking process and whether customers see the total price they must pay from the start. CMA consumer protection director Hayley Fletcher said additional charges can quickly increase the cost of a family holiday.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority says airlines must include all compulsory charges in the displayed ticket price. Optional costs, including hold luggage and seat selection, should be presented clearly during booking.

The authority also says airlines should aim to place children under 12 in the same row as their accompanying adult, or no more than one row or aisle away. Airlines should make reasonable efforts to seat passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility beside the person assisting them.

Ryanair Disputes The Investigation

Ryanair described the investigation as “bogus” and said it expected to disprove the CMA’s claims. The airline also criticised the UK government for retaining Air Passenger Duty, arguing that removing the tax would lower fares.

Consumer organisation Which? welcomed the investigation. Travel editor Rory Boland said the group had previously criticised Ryanair for requiring parents to pay to sit next to young children.

The case forms part of the CMA’s work on consumer costs and transparent pricing. Under its newer enforcement powers, the watchdog can fine companies up to 10% of their worldwide turnover for breaches of consumer law.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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