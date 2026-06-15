Aurigny CEO Questions Break-Even Target After Airline Records £6.3 Million Loss

Aurigny chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout has questioned whether Guernsey’s publicly owned airline should still be required to break even when about 70% of its operations now involve essential lifeline services.

The airline recorded a £6.3 million loss in 2025, a slight improvement from its £6.5 million loss in 2024. Bezuidenhout said the growing share of lifeline routes had made the existing financial mandate open to debate.

Pilot Shortages Increase Operating Costs

Bezuidenhout said difficulties attracting and retaining pilots in Guernsey contributed heavily to the airline’s spending. Staffing costs increased by around £200,000 compared with the previous year, according to the latest accounts.

The States of Guernsey accounts said extended sickness among several senior flight crew members, together with retirements, forced Aurigny to use leased staff. The airline previously said Guernsey’s housing costs were among the factors making pilot recruitment more difficult.

Operational problems also increased the need for outside support. A tail strike removed one aircraft from service for three months, while another aircraft returned late from scheduled winter maintenance.

These disruptions left Aurigny more dependent on outsourced aircraft and service providers. The airline spent £4.9 million on aircraft leases during 2025.

That figure was lower than the £6.9 million spent in 2024, but substantially higher than the approximately £1 million recorded in both 2020 and 2021. Aurigny’s 2024 annual report had also identified leased aircraft and crew as major financial pressures.

Airline Added Routes At Short Notice

The collapse of Eastern Airways in October and Blue Islands in November created further costs. Aurigny moved quickly to introduce replacement services, but the accounts said launching routes at short notice required significant spending.

Some of those routes serve communities that rely on regular air connections for healthcare, work, education, and access to larger transport networks. Bezuidenhout said this public-service role complicates the expectation that the airline should operate without a loss.

Islanders Recognise Need For The Service

Guernsey resident James Smith said competition from British Airways limited Aurigny’s ability to increase fares. Martin and Ros Hughes described the airline as costly for the island but also a vital service.

Phil Falla said islanders should be proud to have their own airline, though he wanted Aurigny to improve its operational efficiency. Former Bmibaby managing director Dr David Byron said small, short-haul airlines operate in a difficult market.

Byron said Aurigny could move closer to breaking even by focusing on its ATR aircraft and keeping them reliably in operation. Bezuidenhout’s comments, however, suggest the airline’s financial performance may also need to be assessed against the cost of maintaining Guernsey’s essential connections.

Featured image credits: Nick Warner via Flickr

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