Adobe Introduces Photoshop Mobile App for iPhone

Adobe has launched a mobile version of Photoshop for the iPhone, bringing the power of its renowned image editing software to iOS devices. The app is designed to cater to both free and paid users, offering a range of features that make it a competitive option in the mobile editing space. This strategic move aims to capture the growing market of mobile creatives who demand professional-level editing tools on the go.

The app provides free users with access to essential Photoshop tools such as selections, layers, and masks. These core features enable them to blend and combine images with ease. Meanwhile, paid users gain access to additional advanced functionalities, including the “Spot Healing Brush” and generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly. The app’s integration with Photoshop on the web offers a seamless editing experience for those who opt for a subscription.

“We spent a lot of time talking to creatives and creators, especially the new generation of creators who are very comfortable with phones, and tried to understand their unique use cases on mobile devices,” – Shambhavi Kadam, senior director of product management at Adobe Photoshop.

Advanced Editing Tools for Paid Users

Paid users can further enhance their editing capabilities with tools like “Remove Tool” for distraction removal, “Clone Stamp” for hiding unwanted objects, and “Content-Aware Fill” for filling parts of an image. Additionally, they can access over 20,000 fonts and import additional options to personalize their creative work. The app also provides access to hundreds of thousands of free Adobe Stock assets, enriching the user’s design possibilities.

“And we took that feedback and built it into the product to make sure that it worked really well for these users.” – Shambhavi Kadam, senior director of product management at Adobe Photoshop.

The app’s “Object Select” tool allows users to make precise selections, while the “Magic Wand” tool helps isolate objects for targeted adjustments. The “Tap Select” tool enables users to remove, recolor, or replace parts of an image with just a touch, enhancing creative flexibility. Designed to work seamlessly across devices, the app ensures that users can edit their images anytime, anywhere.

Adobe’s decision to launch this app is part of a broader strategy to compete with popular mobile editing apps like Snapseed, Picsart, and Canva. By offering a robust set of features in a mobile-friendly design, Adobe aims to attract a new generation of creators who rely on their mobile devices for creative work. The company has also announced plans to introduce a Photoshop app for Android later this year, further expanding its reach.

The app is now available globally on the Apple App Store. Users can access premium features and Photoshop on the web with a monthly subscription priced at $7.99. This makes Adobe’s professional editing capabilities accessible to a wider audience, enhancing creativity on mobile platforms.

Author’s Opinion Adobe’s move to offer Photoshop on mobile devices is a smart strategy to stay ahead in an increasingly mobile-driven creative landscape. By offering a mix of free and paid features, they make their professional-grade editing tools accessible to a wider audience, including those on the go. With mobile creativity becoming more prominent, this launch positions Adobe as a leader in this space. However, the challenge will be whether the app can continue to compete with other mobile editing giants and sustain user engagement.

Featured image credit: Salut.andrew via GoodFon

